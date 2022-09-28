Giants Sign Former College WR Star, Bring Back Ex-Bills Defender

The New York Giants announced moves Wednesday as Week 4’s clash against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium approaches.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau was promoted from the Giants’ practice squad to the 53-man roster, with receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) being placed on injured reserve as a corresponding move.

Moreau gives the Giants support at cornerback with defensive backs Cord’Dale Flott (calf), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Justin Layne (concussion) and Aaron Robinson (appendectomy) on the injury report.

After being released by the Houston Texans, Moreau was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 15. He was activated for Week 2’s win over the Carolina Panthers. In Week 2, he played 17 defensive snaps and 13 on special teams, totaling six tackles (five solo) on defense and one unassisted stop on special teams.

The 2017 third-round draft pick has 77 regular-season games of experience, including 34 starts at cornerback.

New York also signed wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive back Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad.

More on Polk

Polk was a rookie free agent this summer with the Baltimore Ravens. He played two seasons at California and one at Mississipi State. Polk led the SEC in receptions last season (105) and was second in all of college football. He posted 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com projected Polk to get selected in the fifth- or sixth-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Zierlein has described Polk as “very instinctive and natural for the position,” and said he offers “upside talent with good length and impressive ball skills that could foreshadow more to come.”

On the flip side, the NFL draft analyst said that “he’s not a great separator underneath and is unlikely to scare anyone with his deep speed. It’s easy to spot his high football IQ and impressive ball skills throughout the tape, but he needs additional play strength and razor-sharp route running to counteract his lack of explosiveness.”

Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that Polk doesn’t lack confidence.

“I know I’m the best (wide) receiver in this draft,” Polk told reporters in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine back in March.

The undrafted free agent was cut from the Ravens practice squad on September 27.

Griffin’s Journey

As for Griffin, joined the Giants off waivers on August 15, one day after being released by the Buffalo Bills. Griffin spent the entire 2021 season on the Bills’ practice squad.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are familiar with Griffin — given their previous ties to the Bills.

The former USC Trojan posted 22 tackles, one interception and five passes defended in six games during the 2020 season. In three seasons at USC, Griffin played in 25 games and posted 67 tackles. He intercepted one pass and had 14 passes defensed over that span. Over his final two seasons at USC, Griffin allowed only 30 completions in 77 attempts.

He decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility at USC to enter his name into the 2021 NFL Draft pool.

Griffin is also the son of rapper Warren G and nephew of rapper Dr. Dre.