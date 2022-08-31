Giants Sign Ex-Ravens Veteran Starting Defender: Report

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the New York Giants bolstered their defensive backs room potentially by signing former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson.

Ravens wanted S Tony Jefferson back but sounds like he’s joining Giants. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 31, 2022

The signing of Jefferson comes after the Giants claim of former New York Jets safety Jason Pinnock, among three other claims made on Aug. 31.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton reports that Jefferson will sign with the Giants practice squad, pending a physical.

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson is expected to sign with #Giants practice squad pending a physical, per source. Reunion with Wink Martindale — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 31, 2022

Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Pinnock and rookie Dane Belton are the team’s safeties on the 53-man roster.

Reunion for Jefferson

Jefferson gets to reunite with Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who coached the veteran defender during their Baltimore days.

The Oklahoma product has started 61 career games. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and made 31 starts out of 63 games in his first four seasons.

Jefferson then signed with the Ravens in 2017, starting 30 games in his first two seasons before a knee injury in 2019 limited him to just five appearances. He didn’t appear in any games during the 2020 season but made his comeback to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Jefferson returned to the Ravens after being released from the 49ers practice squad. He earned elevations from the practice squad for the last four regular-season games in Baltimore. In one of those games, he posted a team-high 10 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals, earning an 85.2 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus.

The 30-year-old defender had a case to make the Ravens roster during the preseason. He nabbed 15 tackles across Baltimore’s three preseason games. However, the Ravens released Jefferson on Aug. 29 as the team had a crowded safety room.

Ravens are planning to release safety Tony Jefferson, per source. Baltimore drafted Kyle Hamilton in round one and signed former Saints standout Marcus Williams, leaving less opportunity for Jefferson, who had a strong preseason, with 9 tackles in one half Saturday vs Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan believes the Giants could place Jefferson on the practice squad, elevate the 30-year-old for the season opener and promote him to the active roster without guaranteeing his contract for year.