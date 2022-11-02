Giants Sign Recently Released Bills ‘Fan-Favorite’ Wide Receiver

The New York Giants didn’t make any trades on the day of the Tuesday, November 1 trade deadline, but they did make an addition to help an underperforming position group.

It was announced by the Giants on November 2 that the team claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from the Buffalo Bills, who selected the wideout in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Giants claimed WR Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from the Bills. Details 📰: https://t.co/wKHRStZx5N pic.twitter.com/RKXQZehVOs — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 2, 2022

The Bills released Hodgins on Tuesday.

Claiming Hodgins fills the last spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster. The Giants now have seven wide receivers on the active roster after the claim of Hodgins.

Isaiah Hodgins’ NFL Career

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Higgins was a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2020, when Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were with the team.

Higgins missed the entirety of his rookie season and played in just one game last season, posting no catches in a December 26 win over the New England Patriots. He started this season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster on October 8 due to a number of injuries to the Bills’ wide receiving group. Hodgins played in two games this season with four catches for 41 yards in the team’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately for Hodgins, his first NFL catches turned out to be his only contributions for the Bills this season.

According to Heavy’s Nathan Dougherty, the 23-year-old “had become a fan favorite” as he produced in training camp and the preseason in 2022. He caught 16 receptions for 124 yards through three games.

On August 15, Hodgins spoke about his recovery from injury and how it feels to contribute after being out for so long.

“It was surreal,” Hodgins said, via SI.com. “It’s just a blessing to be out there with my teammates and (I) got to get a good connection with (backup quarterback) Matt (Barkley). It was just great to get that feeling of catching the ball again. (I’ve) faced some injuries the past couple years so it just felt good to be out there.”

Hodgins is Giants’ Temporary WR Answer

There was a chance the Giants could dive into the wide receiver market before the trade deadline, but no deal was made.

As a team, the Giants average only 159 passing yards per game. Darius Slayton, who was once an off-season trade candidate, is the team’s leading receiver.

Once the deadline passed, Giants general manager Joe Schoen addressed the media and explained why no deals were made.

“We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” Schoen told reporters Tuesday.

Instead, the Giants signed Hodgins, who has familiarity with the former Bills offensive coordinator in Daboll.

At Oregon State, Hodgins played in 34 games with 27 starts, his 176 receptions ranking sixth in program history. He also had 20 touchdowns, which is tied for second all-time there.

During his time in college, he was a Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver) semifinalist in 2018 and 2019.

Hodgins will now join Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Marcus Johnson, David Sills, Richie James and the injured Kenny Golladay in the Giants’ wide receiver group.