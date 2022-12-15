Giants Sign Former Packers 24-Year-Old Lineman

The New York Giants made roster transactions on Thursday, December 15 ahead of their Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Big Blue announced the signing of defensive lineman Ryder Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Outside linebacker Elerson Smith was placed on the injured reserve list with an Achilles injury and defensive tackle Jack Heflin was signed to the practice squad.

DL Ryder Anderson has been signed from the practice squad, OLB Elerson Smith has been placed on IR and DT Jack Heflin has been signed to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/mBYoD8wJgm — New York Giants (@Giants) December 15, 2022

Anderson entered the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. The Giants signed him on May 14 and he has appeared in three games this season, all as a standard practice squad elevation.

During the season, Anderson has three tackles and one sack.

Smith was drafted in the fourth round by the Giants in 2021 and appeared in five games this season. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Smith has been dealing with a nagging bone spur in his Achilles/heel as he will have season-ending surgery next week. He finished the season with three total tackles in 14 defensive snaps.

More on Heflin

Heflin, 24, signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2021. He made the opening-day roster last season and managed to appear in four games, making one tackle.

He was released by the Packers on January 21, 2022 but re-signed with them and was invited to training camp. He didn’t make the roster but landed on the Green Bay practice squad, where he was placed until being released on Tuesday, December 13.

Heflin played his college ball at Northern Illinois for four seasons before transferring to Iowa for his final season of eligibility.

At 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds, Heflin is the second defensive lineman on the Giants practice squad, joining Vernon Butler.

Giants Putting Emphasis on Weakness

The Giants defense has given up more than 25 points in four of their last six games. They fell victim to the explosive run game from the Philadelphia Eagles, who ran for 235 yards in their 48-22 win against the Giants on Sunday.

The team’s defense has not allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards since October 30, when the Seahawks ran for 87 yards in Seattle.

A reason why the Giants could be struggling recently is due to the absence of interior defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) on Sunday. But he played in the Giants’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions gashed the Giants for 160 rushing yards.

Big Blue will have to figure out how to stop Washington’s rushing attack on Sunday. The Commanders finished with 165 yards rushing in their Week 13 matchup. Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball 21 times for 26 yards. Washington is in the top half of the league in rushing yards per game (124.5).

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked what the team needs to do in preparation for Sunday.