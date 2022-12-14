Giants Sign Ex-Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion WR

Due to the uncertainty with Richie James, who is in concussion protocol, the New York Giants announced on Wednesday, December 14 the signing of wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. In order to clear room for Mickens, offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka had his contract terminated.

James leads all Giants wide receivers with 38 receptions. He has also been the team’s punt returner this season as he’s returned 22 punts for 154 yards, for an average of 6.7 yards per return.

The Giants have a must-win game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football and if James is unable to play, there’s a chance that Mickens, who has experience as a kick and punt returner, gets elevated to the active roster.

According to Art Stapleton of The Record, the Giants also worked out running back Kenjon Barner and wide receiver Chester Rogers on Tuesday as return options.

Mickens entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the then-Oakland Raiders.

He’d later make his NFL debut (and ultimately spent two years) with the Jaguars. In that span, he returned 39 punts for 346 yards for an average of 8.8 yards and one touchdown as well as eight kick returns for 169 yards for an average of 21.1 yards.

The wideout signed with the Tampa Buccaneers in the 2019 campaign. He appeared in 10 games for the Super Bowl champs in 2020 and served as one of the team’s top returners, collecting 16 punt returns and 14 kick returns. Mickens also got some action on offense, catching seven catches for 58 yards. He also had 15 combined returns in the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Mickens had bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ active roster in 2021. He appeared in five games, returning five kicks and eight punts. The Bucs would release Mickens, and he’d return to the Jaguars, where he’d return eight kicks and six punts for 82 yards, which included a 48-yard punt return.

As a receiver, Mickens has only 15 career catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Giants WR Gives Update

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson confirmed on Twitter that he has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn ACL.

“Surgery (check) coming back stronger than ever.. promise that..,” Robinson tweeted Wednesday.

Robinson is currently on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season. He was the second-round selection of the Giants in the 2022 NFL draft out of Kentucky and suffered his knee injury in the team’s Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The shifty 5-foot-8, 185-pound Robinson had already been dealing with other injuries, including knee and hamstring issues, which caused him to play just six games this season.

Before the injury, Robinson was having a productive game against the Lions before being forced out, nabbing nine catches for 100 yards.

He finished the year with 23 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown.