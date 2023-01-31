Giants Could Add Former All-Pro $13 Million Playmaker: Analyst

The New York Giants are projected to have $44 million in cap space this offseason, which puts them among the top five teams with the most money to spend on free agents in 2023. That freedom could allow the Giants to pursue Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, whom Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote should be atop the Giants’ free agent “targets.”

Knox also mentioned defensive backs such as C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Jamel Dean as other free-agent options for the Giants. But Bates stands out, especially since he played under the franchise tag worth $12.9 million after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the Bengals in 2022.

“It would also make sense to upgrade a defense that ranked 31st in yards per rush allowed, 25th in total yards allowed and logged just six interceptions on the season,” Knox wrote on January 21. “Defensive backs like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jessie Bates III and Jamel Dean would also be logical targets in free agency.”

Bates also had previously skipped the entire offseason and training camp after not reaching an agreement on a deal.

Jessie Bates Has Impressive Resume

The 25-year-old Bates has been one of the most reliable young defenders in the NFL. He was named to a second-team All-Pro selection during the 2020 season, his third year in the league.

Bates struggled consistently during the 2021 season. Yet, he emerged as one of the best players during the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl. According to Pro Football Focus, the Wake Forest product notched a 90.0 defensive grade, the third-highest of any defensive player during the postseason.

In the 2022 season, Bates allowed an opposing passer rating of just 76.1. He also had a coverage grade of 72.9 this season, which ranked 16th among all safeties with at least 500 snaps, per PFF.

According to Pro Football Reference, Bates has posted 14 interceptions in his five-year career— a career-high four in 2022 — and 43 pass deflections, including 15 during the 2020 season alone.

Yet, the Bengals also drafted a potential replacement for impending free agent Bates with the 31st overall pick in 2022 in Daxton Hill. There’s reason to believe his time in Cincinnati could come to an end, following the 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 29.

Giants Adding Bates Would Be Tricky

Spotrac projects that Bates will earn an average salary of $14 million per year over the span of a projected four-year contract.

That contract could be too rich for the Giants’ blood.

New York has to worry about impending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Jones is reportedly expected to “command at least $30 million annually,” according to an agent who spoke with Heavy’s NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo. Barkley has said he’s not looking to reset the market. However, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reported that he turned down the Giants’ initial offer of an extension worth around $12 million a year.

The Giants also have to worry about impending free agent safety Julian Love, whom Spotrac projects to earn an average salary of $7.9 million over a five-year contract.

Instead of signing a pricey free agent like Bates, Giants general manager Joe Schoen could be more inclined to retain Love, who allowed a career-low 68 percent completion percentage in 2022, per PFR.