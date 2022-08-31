Giants Steal Away Young Jets Defender, Sign 3 Others: Report

The New York Giants have claimed four players off of waivers as the waiver wire began on Tuesday at 12 p. m. Eastern time.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Giants claimed former Philadelphia Eagles guard Jack Anderson, former Philadelphia Steelers linebacker Justin Layne, former Buffalo Bills defensive back Nick McCloud and former New York Jets safety Jason Pinnock.

The Giants were fifth in priority on the waiver wire and used their claims to reinforce their offensive line and secondary. Both positions have been banged up and there are questions as to the quality of depth in each area.

Zero Giants cuts were claimed by other teams.

In order to make room for the claimed players, head coach Brian Daboll announced, via The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, that offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, outside linebacker Elerson Smith and cornerback Rodarius Williams will go on short-term Injured Reserve. That means they’ll miss at least four games of the season.

Daboll said there’s a chance the respective injured players return this season.

With the Giants putting three players on IR, that means there’s one more corresponding move to make after the team signed four players on waivers.

Closer Look at 4 Additions

The waiver addition that stands out is Pinnock. He was a 2021 fifth-round selection out of Pitt and transitioned to safety in the NFL after being predominantly a cornerback in college.

Pinnock played in 202 defensive snaps last season and garnered one pass defended and surrounded one touchdown on six catches that went for 63 yards. Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about the decision of cutting Pinnock and said the decision “was very hard.”

“He has a lot of talent, a bright future ahead of him, and we’re hoping we get him back obviously from a practice squad standpoint. With the waiver wire, you’re always playing roster roulette,” Saleh told reporters Tuesday, via Heavy’s Paul Esden Jr.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said cutting DB Jason Pinnock (@Jason_Pinnock) ‘was very hard’ + ‘we hope we get him back obviously from a practice squad standpoint but with the waiver wire you’re always playing roster roulette’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/KXHWIbZGrh — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2022

The Giants also added two defensive backs in Lane and McCloud.

Lane was a third-round pick by the Steelers and didn’t start an NFL game. He played a career-high 120 snaps in 2020 and posted solid coverage grades during the 2022 preseason, giving up 14 yards on two receptions including an interception.

McCloud has one year of NFL experience. He has Bills ties to Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who was the team’s assistant general manager when Buffalo claimed McCloud off waivers during the 2021 season.

He’s primarily played cornerback this preseason. The second-year defensive back appeared in all three preseason games, playing 108 total snaps, posting five tackles, and giving up 27 yards on five receptions, including a touchdown.

Anderson was a seventh-round pick by the Bills in 2021. He has ties to Daboll and Schoen as well. However, he was signed off of the Bills’ practice squad by the Eagles last September. He spent most of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad, but briefly landed on their injured reserve in November.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Anderson played a few snaps against the Giants last season and started at right guard for the Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.