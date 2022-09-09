Giants Could Sign Former Steelers 3-Time Pro Bowl CB

A continued area of concern for the New York Giants is the cornerback group.

After the release of James Bradberry due to salary cap issues, the Giants have set second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson into the starting lineup. While Robinson showed some promise in 2021, he’s shown deficiencies throughout training camp and the preseason. He drew two penalties and was targeted 12 times in 57 defensive snaps this preseason.

It’s possible that Robinson rebounds. But in today’s NFL, a team can’t solely rely on just one capable cornerback. Adoree’ Jackson is the Giants’ proven starting cornerback, but there remain question marks after him.

With the Giants facing the Tennessee Titans in the season opener on Sunday, there isn’t enough time to add cornerback talent for Week 1.

However, the NFL is a long season, 17 games to be in fact. There’s a free agent veteran that could help the Giants, and it wouldn’t be costly.

Pro Bowl Veteran CB Available

If the Giants don’t feel comfortable with Robinson occupying the CB2 role, the Giants could look into signing Joe Haden.

The three-time Pro Bowler played the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, as he was picked No. 7 in the 2010 draft. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, appearing in 67 starts, including 11 last season.

Haden has recorded 615 total tackles, 155 defended passes and 29 total interceptions in his career. In 2021, he played the last year of his two-year contract that paid him $11.2 million annually. He earned a 63.4 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus. The three-time Pro Bowler posted 38 tackles and proved he could still be a solid defender.

Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed reported in June that Haden “has offers currently on the table.” But it’s highly likely Haden won’t see a similar contract, which could be appealing to the cap-strapped Giants.

Depth Will Be Needed

This hasn’t been the first time Haden’s been pitched to be a Giant. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox called on the Giants to consider signing Haden as a “budget-friendly option” in July.

“New York is expected to rely heavily on young corners like second-year man Aaron Robinson and rookie third-round pick Cordale Flott. Having a seasoned vet like Haden in a leadership role would aid their development,” Knox wrote.

There’s potential in Darnay Holmes, who’s the team’s slot corner. But the team’s outside cornerback depth is a bit concerning. Knox mentioned Flott, whose development has been slowed by a groin injury. Nick McLoud and Justin Layne make up the rest of the group, with Rodarius Williams on the Injured Reserve.

The Giants have been finding every possible avenue as they search for options for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s man-to-man coverage scheme

On Labor Day, New York announced the practice squad signing of cornerback Fabian Moreau. The 28-year-old has appeared in 76 games and has compiled 186 total tackles (128 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended. It’s possible that the Giants use Moreau as one of their two weekly game-day elevations for Sunday’s matchup. If Morau impresses, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster as soon as Week 2.

Nonetheless, veteran cornerback options are still available on the open market for general manager Joe Schoen.