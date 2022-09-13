Giants Sign Massive Former Jaguars Veteran Lineman

On Monday, the New York Giants signed offensive lineman KC McDermott to their practice squad, according to the team’s website.

The addition of McDermott fills the vacancy on the Giants practice squad that was made Saturday when Max Garcia was signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ active 53-man roster.

McDermott recently visited the Detroit Lions but left without a deal.

He joins offensive linemen Will Holden and Roy Mbaeteka on the practice squad.

McDermott’s History

In college, McDermott played at the University of Miami but wasn’t considered a high-ranking prospect when he declared for the NFL draft in 2018. He went undrafted and entered the league by signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, McDermott has played his entire four-year career with the Jaguars before being released as a part of final 53-man roster cuts in late August. He’s appeared in 16 career games, seven in 2020 and nine last season, including a start at right guard against the New England Patriots on Jan. 2.

Most of his snaps have come on special teams. Over 46 career snaps on offense, McDermott has allowed one pressure, one quarterback hit and was called for one penalty. In 2021, Pro Football Focus gave him a 66.3 overall grade and a 77.2 pass protection grade.

Offensive line depth is key for any team and McDermott can slot in as a future backup if injuries suffice on the Giants’ active roster.

Offensive Line Looked Spotty in Opener

The Giants overcame inconsistent offensive line play in their season-opening win against the Tennesee Titans.

With Shane Lemieux on short-term Injured Reserve, the Giants mix-and-matched with rookie Joshua Ezeudu and Ben Bredeson at left guard. Ezeudu struggled against defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons during pass protection. Ezeudu had a 0.0 overall pass-blocking grade, per PFF. He allowed one sack and two pressures during his 11 pass-blocking snaps.

The third-round rookie wasn’t the only lineman to struggle protecting quarterback Daniel Jones. According to NextGen Stats, the Titans pressured Jones on 18 of his 26 drop-backs.

As for the run game, the offensive line was effective in helping Saquon Barkley total 194 yards for the day. Ezeudu and center Jon Feliciano had plenty of good moments in that department.

The offensive line looked rejuvenated in the second half. It played a role in Barkley notching a 68-yard run in the first play of the third quarter.

Head coach Brian Daboll was impressed with the offensive line’s resiliency against a stout Titans defensive line.

“It wasn’t always perfect,” Daboll told reporters after Sunday’s game, via Giants.com. “There are plays that we’d like to have back, I’m sure not just that position. Really every position. But they communicated well. They went against a good front; that front’s been good for a long time.”

Knowing how difficult the transition is from college to the pros, Daboll is still confident in Ezeudu’s abilities for the future.

“The competition’s a little bit different. Sometimes that takes some time to get used to, not just from in game. Not just from in-game. Not just from first half to the second half, but really from game to game. So, I think Josh did some good things, and we’re looking for him to keep improving. And he’ll keep getting opportunities to do that. But he’s got the right mindset to work. And he’s got good people that are around him up front – veteran-wise,” Daboll said.