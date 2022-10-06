Giants Sign Former $84 Million Pro Bowl Defender

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, the New York Giants have signed safety Landon Collins, who was selected by the team in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Free agent S Landon Collins tells me he is signing with the #Giants and is heading to London now to be around his new team, per him. @tickercominc — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2022

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that the Giants’ 53-man roster has an opening, which will lead to someone getting promoted from the practice squad to make room for Collins.

Thought this would be delayed until next week, but the three-time Pro Bowler is back now. Giants’ practice squad is full but they have an opening on the 53-man roster so someone is likely getting promoted to make room for Collins https://t.co/dSsUDbxPnU — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 6, 2022

The Giants’ signing of Collins comes after the team worked out the 28-year-old on Monday.

Big Blue has suffered multiple injuries in their secondary during their Week 4 win over the Chicago Bears as they lost safety Julian Love (concussion) and cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee). They have safeties Tony Jefferson and Trenton Thompson on the practice squad.

New York has been active in bolstering the defense as they reached an agreement with linebacker A.J. Klein on Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reports that Collins could be used more as a linebacker.

“Between Collins and A.J. Klein, two established veterans bolster a depleted position,” Fowler tweeted Thursday.

Giants have planned to use Landon Collins in more of a linebacker role. Between Collins and A.J. Klein, two established veterans bolster a depleted position. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 6, 2022

New York will have the option of promoting two practice squad players for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday.

History of Collins

Collins played for the Giants from his rookie year in 2015 through the end of the 2018 season, entering the Pro Bowl three times and being named a First-Team AP All-Pro in 2016.

He signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington in 2019 and spent the previous three years there. However, his time was met with injury. In 2020, Collins dealt with a torn Achilles tendon, causing him to miss nine games. He missed four games in 2021 due to a foot injury. In March of 2022, he was designated as a post-June 1 cut.

Collins has started all 94 of the NFL games in which he has appeared, including 59 with the Giants. He has 676 total career tackles, 11 interceptions, 10 sacks and seven forced fumbles since 2015.

In 2021, Collins owned a 54.7 Pro Football Focus grade (82.5 against the run) in 2021. He totaled two interceptions and three sacks in 13 games with the Commanders last season.

The Alabama product produced a career-best grade of 82.4 in 2016 as a member of the last Giants playoff team.