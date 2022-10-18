Giants Steal Away Young Jets Playmaker in Flurry of Moves

The New York Giants were active on October 18 as they made moves that affect both their active 53-man roster and practice squad.

It was announced by the Giants’ official website that wide receiver Marcus Johnson was signed to the active roster. He had been elevated from the practice squad in the last three games and started two, catching a total of five passes for 60 yards overall.

Big Blue also signed tight end Lawrence Cager and offensive tackle Korey Cunningham to the practice squad.

Tight end Austin Allen was released from the squad as a corresponding move.

More on Cager

During Cager’s collegiate days at Miami of Ohio and Georgia, he caught 78 passes for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Cager entered the NFL as a rookie free-agent wide receiver with the New York Jets in 2020. He caught his only two NFL passes for 35 yards with one start that season. Cager also played one game for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.

Cager had a second stint with the Jets in 2022 and was converted into a tight end. The 6’5 playmaker’s weight jumped from 220 to 241 pounds.

In one of the team’s preseason games, the 25-year-old caught three of four targets for 65 yards in the Jets’ 24-16 preseason over the Falcons on Monday.

One of his catches included a 34-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Chris Streveler finds Lawrence Cager for the Jets touchdown on a 34-yard catch and run! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/F5xM2509Xf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 23, 2022

In his only appearance with the Jets in 2022, he didn’t catch a pass in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. On Saturday, he was released by the Jets on Saturday.

It was also reported by SNY’s Connor Hughes that the Jets wanted to keep Cager on their practice squad, but that he decided to join the Giants.

The #Jets wanted Lawrence Cager on their practice squad. He picked the #Giants practice squad. My assumption: Better chance to play once he acclimates himself. Cager wasn't seeing field with #NYJ after the opener. https://t.co/joGyahjgcb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 18, 2022

Cunningham’s History

The Giants reunite with Cunningham, who played for the team in 2021. He notched 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34) last season. Cunningham had a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia due to Matt Peart suffering a first-quarter knee injury.

Cunningham was released by New York on July 22 with a non-football injury.

Prior to his first stint with New York, Cunningham was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. As a rookie, he made six starts at left tackle.

The Cardinals traded Cunningham to New England the following year in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. He played in just 59 snaps on offense in his first season with the Patriots, with all coming in Week 2. In 2020, he appeared in 46 total snaps at left tackle and some at left guard.

Over the course of his career, Cunningham has allowed 29 pressures in 315 pass-blocking snaps.