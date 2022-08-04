Giants Sign Former Eagles 25-Year-Old Safety: Report

The New York Giants were given a free roster spot after placing Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad list on August 3. The list is used for players contemplating retirement and can open up a roster spot to be used without cutting the player.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Giants claimed safety Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants have claimed DB Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Browns. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2022

New York lost rookie safety Dane Belton to injury, as he suffered a broken collarbone on Monday, which left the team needing depth at the position.

The Giants safety room consists of Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Andrew Adams, Trenton Thompson, Gavis Heslop and Jarrod Wilson.

Meadors’ Career

During his four-year college career at UCLA, Meadors posted 149 tackles, 22 passes broken up, and three interceptions in 42 games (30 starts).

Meadors signed on with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He appeared in three games and recorded two tackles and no interceptions. He mostly played on special teams with the Vikings, seeing action on 11 defensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

He’s latched on to practice squads with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Browns, but he hasn’t played a game since the 2020 season with the Vikings.

The 25-year-old was with the Jaguars and Eagles in 2021 and was placed on injured reserve by Philadelphia last August with a hamstring injury. The Browns then added him to their practice squad on Nov. 9.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Meadors is bringing depth to the safety position.

Giants Tryouts

New York worked out veteran tackle Will Holden, who played in 14 games with one start with Lions last year. Offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt and Kyle Murphy were also part of the workout.

Giants worked out veteran tackle Will Holden, who played in 14 games with one start with Lions last year.

OTs Mitch Hyatt and Kyle Murphy (Stanford, not URI) we’re also part of the workout. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 4, 2022

The Giants have starting offensive tackles for the present and future in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.

However, the depth at tackle took a hit with the Giants adding Gono to the exempt/left squad list.

Rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu will be the option to come in if Neal or Thomas go down. He’s been working at both tackle positions during training camp. The rest of the tackle depth consists of Matt Peart (currently on Physically Unable to Perform List), Devery Hamilton, Marcus McKethan and Roy Mbaeteka.

Not great.

So the Giants have scoured the free agent market. But with not many quality options available in free agency, the Giants could take a look at the trade market for any available swing tackles.