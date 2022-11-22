Giants Sign Former Seahawks Veteran Tight End

The New York Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad, head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday, via NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Giants signed TE Nick Vannett to practice squad — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 22, 2022

Vannett joins tight end Lawrence Cager in the Giants practice squad. Cager was elevated to the 53-man roster for the third game in a row in Week 11, as he continued to serve as the team’s top tight end with Daniel Bellinger (eye) still sidelined in Week 11. He was reverted to the team’s practice squad on Monday, which marked his last available elevation.

Rookie Daniel Bellinger (eye) is still not ready to return and the Giants are limited at tight end with Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson.

According to Stapleton, there’s a chance that Vannett plays on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys as he was working with tight end coach Andy Bischoff prior to Daboll’s presser with reporters.

More on Nick Vannett

The 29-year-old Vannett was a former third-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks out of Ohio State in 2016. He played four seasons in Seattle and started in 16 games out of 42 appearances. During that span, he caught 48 passes for 463 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6, 261-pounder had a one-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, to whom he was traded at the start of that season for a 2020 fifth-round pick, and then the Denver Broncos, with whom he signed as a free agent in 2020.

Vannett recently played with the New Orleans Saints, who signed him in 2021. He caught 11 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown before being released last week. The Saints had a crowded tight end room with Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson battling for snaps.

He has appeared in 80 career games with 35 starts and has caught 86 of 122 passes for 832 yards and six touchdowns.

Giants Week 12 Injury Report

Daboll told reporters Tuesday that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out of Thursday’s game. Jackson suffered a sprained MCL returning a punt Sunday against the Detroit Lions and is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks.

“He’s a lot better today,” Daboll said on Jackson.

Center Jon Feliciano (neck), tackles Evan Neal (knee) and Tyre Phillips (neck), wide receiver Richie James (knee), cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) and safety Jason Pinnock (jaw) will all be game-time decisions, according to Daboll.

Neal has been out since Week 7 with a sprained MCL and gave up three sacks to DeMarcus Lawrence the first time the Giants and Cowboys played. Daboll said the fact that the Giants are only holding walk-through practices this week makes his health harder to determine.

“What’s tough is just how we’re getting ready to play this game,” Daboll said. “Of course, he wants to be out there.”

According to Daboll, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is currently on injured reserve with a calf injury, will not be activated for Thursday’s game.

The Giants are one of the most injury-plagued teams in the NFL. Still, Daboll doesn’t want to hear excuses about playing at less than full strength on a short week.

“It’s the NFL. Every team deals with injuries,” Daboll said, via SB Nation. “So next guy up and let’s get ready to play.”