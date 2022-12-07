Giants Sign Massive 22-Year-Old International Prospect

The New York Giants announced the return of offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, who signed with the team’s practice squad on Wednesday, December 7.

Mbaeteka spent the first three weeks of the season on the Giants practice squad before he was cut on September 29.

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound tackle was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being discovered by former Giant All-Pro defensive end Osi Umenyiora at a football camp in Nigeria in 2021.

More on Mbaeteka’s Journey

Mbaeteka was one of three players selected to train at the NFL Academy in London in October of 2021. Three months later, the NFL announced that he was one of 13 players chosen to compete for a spot in the 2022 International Player Pathway Program.

He signed with the Giants on April 8, 2022. The Giants’ Ring of Honor legend Umenyiora spotted Mbaeteka in May of 2021, which led to the team discovering the young talent.

Umenyiora, who was born in London and lived in Nigeria as a youth, described Mbaeteka as “extremely intelligent” and compared him to former Giants offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie during an exchange with the team website. McKenzie was the Giants’ starting right tackle from 2005-2011 and was a member of the teams that won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

“Once you see him, you know he’s physically imposing and in a year or two if you immerse him in football culture, he’s going to be fantastic,” Umenyiora told Giants.com in April.

Mbaeteka flashed upside throughout training camp. But he’s a very raw player and his abilities as this season’s preseason games were his first as a football player.

During the season, due to injuries and roster needs, he’s been on and off the practice squad since but figured to be invited to training camp next year, where he can continue his development. He spent the first few weeks of the season on the practice squad before he was released on Sept. 29.

Mbaeteka could become Umenyiora’s first big find. A few seasons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles signed a similar prospect in Jordan Mailata. Mailata had never played football before signing with the Eagles. Now, the 6-foot-8, 346-pound former rugby player is Philly’s starting left tackle.

Saquon Barkley Top Pro Bowl Voting

Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads all running backs in Pro Bowl Games voting by fans. As of December 7 at 12:00 E.T, Barkley had 122,295 votes.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (138,390) was the leading vote-getter overall.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2018 is back as one of the top running backs in the NFL after having the last two seasons cut short by injuries.

He is the team leader in rushing (1,055 yards), receptions (40), and touchdowns through 12 games (eight). On Sunday, Barkley became the fourth player in team history with at least three seasons of 1,000-yard rushing (three).

Barkley wasn’t the only Giants player to nab top 10 votes at their respective position. Other Giants among the top 10 vote-getters at their positions included Dexter Lawrence (10th, defensive tackle), Graham Gano (7th, defensive tackle), Andrew Thomas (4th, offensive tackle) and Julian Love (8th, strong safety).