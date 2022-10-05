Giants Sign Massive Former Dolphins Starting Lineman

The New York Giants announced the signing of offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to their practice squad.

ROSTER MOVES Practice Squad Signing:

OL Solomon Kindley Released from Practice Squad:

Kindley’s signing comes to no surprise as the Giants hosted Kindley for a workout on Monday, which was overshadowed by the team also hosting safety Landon Collins.

New York released running back Antonio Williams from their practice squad in a corresponding move.

Kindley’s History

The 6-foot-4, 335-pound Kindley was a fourth-round pick out of Georgia by the Miami Dolphins in 2020. At George, he was a key player for teams that won 11 or more games in three consecutive seasons. The Florida native was named to the Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team in 2017 and was even teammates with future Giants first-round pick tackle Andrew Thomas.

In the NFL, he started a career-high 13 games as a rookie and played in 16 games. Last season, he started in two games. Overall, he has made 10 starts at right guard, four at left guard and one as an extra offensive lineman. The third-year lineman was eventually waived by Miami prior to the 2022 season. He could never seem to maintain a spot on the depth chart after seeing his playing time diminish last year.

It’s possible the Giants have signed Kindley due to the uncertainty at the left guard position. Ben Bredeson and Joshua Ezuedu have pass-blocking PFF grades of under 42. Kindley can provide flexibility in the future as he’s worked at both guard positions in his career.

Giants Provide Huge Update

Last season, Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates’ NFL career was initially in jeopardy when his leg was fractured by Washington’s Jonathan Allen during a Week 2 game. His tibia was in three pieces and his fibula was also broken.

Fast forward to October 5, the Giants have activated Gates off the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. This means that New York will have a 21-day window to practice the team. After the 21 days, he must either be added 53-man roster or revert to the injured reserve for the remainder of the season, or be released. on an inactive list for the remainder of the season.

The undrafted free agent signed with the Giants out of Nebraska in 2018. Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained Lisfranc injury in his left foot during a preseason game that season. It was expected that Gates was to be released due to his recovery timeline, but the Giants kept him on Injured Reserve for the season.

Gates made the roster in 2019 and showed promising signs in three starts at guard and tackle in the season. When Judge was hired as head coach in 2020, Gates was moved to center. He made 16 starts at center and became one of the team’s captains before the 2021 season.

When Gates suffered the season-ending injury, doctors told him about the possibility that he might lose his legs.

“[Losing my leg] was in play,” Gates said. “But then I asked a question: ‘Should I be worried about it?’”

Luckily, the doctors later informed Gates that he was “good.” Gates remained positive and put his focus on getting back on the field.

“What does being negative about this do for me? … What, am I going to feel sorry? It’s broken,” Gates told ESPN in July. “I’m not going to be down in the dumps. No use for that.”