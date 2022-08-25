Giants Sign Veteran Ex-Buccaneers Tight End

After claiming wide receivers Jaylon Moore and Bailey Gaither off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 25, the New York Giants made another addition to their 80-man roster.

The Giants announced the signing of tight end Tanner Hudson and released center Chris Owens to make room on the roster.

Roster update: We have signed TE Tanner Hudson and waived C Chris Owens pic.twitter.com/vzuCZAe5wx — New York Giants (@Giants) August 25, 2022

The cut of Owens does provide optimism as The Athletic’s Dan Duggan noted the Giants are getting back injured offensive linemen Jon Feliciano, Jamil Douglas and Joshua Ezeudu with Garrett McGhin being close.

Hudson worked out for the Giants on Wednesday and Duggan reported at the time that there was a possibility of New York signing the veteran tight end.

Giants reportedly claimed Ravens WR Jaylon Moore and Vikings CB Harrison Hand, with TE Tanner Hudson also potentially signing. No time wasted getting to work on this roster. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 24, 2022

The Giants released tight end Jordan Akins to make room for the three Wednesday roster moves. New York claimed two wide receivers due to the recent injury of Collin Johnson, who was placed on IR as he suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday and is out for the season.

With the release of Akins, Hudson joins rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger and Austin Allen as the only tight ends on the Giants’ active roster.

Hudson’s Career

Listed at 6-foot-5, 239-pounds, Hudson is a big-bodied tight end who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He would then sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he appeared in 20 games for them from 2018 to 2020 and had five catches for 67 yards.

Hudson appeared in all four of their postseason games en route to the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV title. He was used mostly as a blocking tight end but even had one target during the team’s Super Bowl win in 2020. But before the 2021 season, the Buccaneers released Hudson.

The San Francisco 49ers signed Hudson to the team’s practice squad on September 3. He played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and garnered only eight snaps.

The 27-year-old did have seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games before getting cut by the 49ers on Aug. 23.

Worrisome TE Inexperience

Daniel Bellinger, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, is the Giants’ projected No. 1 tight end. He was used primarily as a blocker while at San Diego State, finishing with a total of 68 receptions for 771 yards and five touchdowns during his collegiate career.

The Giants have been impressed with Bellinger’s potential in the passing game. Yet, while it was only one play, Bellinger dropped a pass from Daniel Jones in Sunday’s preseason contest against the Cincinnati Bengals which led to an interception.

After Bellinger, Hudson, Chris Myarick and Allen are the rest of the team’s tight ends. Hudson’s signing increases the tight end room’s career receptions total to 8.

Not great.

The Giants signed Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones in the offseason. New York released Akins on Aug. 24 and placed Ricky Seals-Jones on Injured Reserve due to a toe injury, which ended his season. Rookie Andre Miller was also put on IR. Miller suffered a forearm injury in a training camp practice. He transitioned to tight end by the Giants after playing wide receiver at the University of Maine.

General manager Joe Schoen is looking for anything

It’s safe to say New York’s tight end position looks extremely murky compared to the rest of the league.