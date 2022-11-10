Giants Sign Ex-Rams Safety After Losing Starter to Injury

The New York Giants added much-needed depth to their safety group, signing former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess to the practice squad on November 10.

The Giants placed safety Xavier McKinney on the Non-Football Injury List on November 7 after suffering a hand injury during a Week 9 bye week ATV accident. As a result, he will miss a minimum of four games.

Burgess will join safeties Landon Collins and Trenton Thompson on the Giants practice squad. It’s likely that Collins, who has already been elevated for two games, could be added to the team’s 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Currently, the Giants have two roster openings.

More on Terrell Burgess

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. The University of Utah product, however, suffered a torn ACL in his rookie season after playing seven games and totaling eight tackles.

Burgess would manage to play in all 16 games in the 2021 season and made two starts in that span. The 5-foot-11, 202-pound safety appeared in four postseason games during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI champion run and made starts in the wild card and divisional rounds.

In 2022, Burgess only played in three games with his last contest being the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. During that game, he was on the field for a season-high 55 plays.

Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp have been the lead safeties for the Rams in 2022.

Burgess found himself getting at least 20% of special teams snaps in the Rams’ first eight games of the season. He was not on the field in the Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, the Rams released him on November 8 following a failed attempt by Los Angeles to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burgess posted 11 tackles with seven solo tackles with the Rams in 2022. He ended up playing for the Rams in 30 regular-season games, which included three starts.

Rookie Safety Will Be Tested

McKinney started in all eight games of the team’s season. He’s posted 38 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble in 2022. The third-year defender is also the team’s defensive play-caller and captain.

It’s now expected that Dane Belton will be called to start while McKinney remains sidelined. That would mean Belton working alongside Julian Love in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

More responsibility will be placed on Love, who will be a free agent after the 2022 season. It was reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that the Giants had begun extension conversations with Love during the Week 9 bye.

Under Martindale, Love has emerged as one of the team’s defensive catalysts. He leads the team in total tackles (58) and has three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.

Belton, meanwhile, has played some fairly significant reps. The rookie has played in seven games and has gotten two starts and played 199 snaps. He has also logged 71% or more of the Giants’ snaps defensively in three games.

There’s also a chance that Jason Pinnock can see more playing time as he is on the Giants’ 53-man roster.