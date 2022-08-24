Giants Poach 3 Players Including Surprisingly Cut Ravens WR: Reports

Due to the number of injuries on the roster, the New York Giants claimed three players off the waiver wire on Wednesday.

According to various reports, the Giants claimed Jaylon Moore and Bailey Gaither off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Harrison Hand off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN’s Field Yates also reports that the Giants released tight end Jordan Akins to make room on the roster. New York claimed two wide receivers due to the recent injury of Collin Johnson, who was placed on IR as he suffered a torn Achilles on Wednesday and is out for the season.

Overview of Ex-Ravens WRs

Moore, 25, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of UT Martin in 2020. Prior to entering the NFL, Moore was named 2019 The CFB Network All-Ohio Valley first team and 2019 Phil Steele Preseason All-OVC second team as a senior.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Moore was in the Ravens practice squad for the last two seasons and has ties to current Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He missed five games in 2021 due to injury, but caught 16 passes for 292 yards and totaled five touchdowns.

The youngster had just two catches for 15 yards in the team’s first two preseason games. He had moments on special teams, but it wasn’t enough to keep him with the Ravens.

As for Gaither, he was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted rookie last year. He briefly retired before making a stop with the Pittsburgh Maulers (USFL). He recorded 25 catches for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns with the Maulers before joining the Ravens on July 27.

The San Jose State product was injured for the Ravens’ first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans and nabbed two catches for 18 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on August 21.

Overview of Hand

Hand was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft. The Temple product appeared in 23 career games and recorded 23 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception in that span.

Big Blue View’s Nick Falato predicted that the Giants would claim Hand off of waivers.

He wrote on August 23: “The former Temple Owl and Baylor Bear cornerback has inside-outside versatility with insane 96th and 94th percentile broad and vertical jump scores. “I thought Hand was a solid value early on Day 3 in the 2020 NFL Draft…The 23-year-old has talent; he’s dealt with some hamstring issues throughout his career, but the Cherry Hill, N.J. native has enough tools and versatility to compete for a roster spot.”

Why the Moves Were Made

It was pretty simple why the Giants added two wide receivers.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was seen holding his leg during Wednesday’s workouts and Johnson and Marcus Kemp (hamstring) suffered significant injuries. Both Johnson and Kemp landed on injured reserve later in the day.

As for adding a cornerback, the Giants’ corner depth is depleted.

Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson and Darnay Holmes are the top three cornerbacks, but defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said on Aug. 8 that “we’ve just got to keep building on depth.”

New York has had injuries across the depth chart and the cornerback position has been hit as well. Rodarius Williams has missed most of training camp as he spent much of last season on IR with a knee injury. Rookie third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott left in the team’s first preseason game with an injury.

The Giants did claim Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills. But he didn’t show much against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s preseason matchup.

New York’s cornerbacks will certainly be tested even more if one injury occurs at the top of the depth chart.