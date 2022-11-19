Giants 25-Year-Old in Danger of Losing Starting Job

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder took a backseat to rookie Micah McFadden in Week 11 and will likely stay on the bench more often than not on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Last week, inside linebacker Jaylon Smith played 41 snaps at the MIKE linebacker spot and McFadden had a season-high 36 snaps in his first start of the season, forcing Crowder to play a season-low two snaps.

Crowder’s playing time was already diminishing in Week 9, as he was on the field in 38% of defensive snaps against the Seattle Seahawks. He had started and played in at least 68% of the Giants’ snaps defensively over the first seven games of the year.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale spoke on why Crowder lost his role completely in Week 11.

“The initial plan was to rotate (Crowder and McFadden), and Micah got hot when he was in there and I thought he played well,” Martindale said, via New York Post writer Ryan Dunleavy. “But Tae has practiced his tail off and he’s been nothing but a true pro. He’s going to get his chance — it comes back. What I told him is, ‘How you handle this situation could be a turning point in your career if you keep attacking each day the way you have.’ ”

On the year, Crowder has 40 total tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack and a forced fumble.

But he hasn’t made the impact that the Giants have wanted. He has a 29.7 PFF defensive grade, which is one of the worst grades in the NFL, with a minimum of 300 snaps.

More on McFadden

McFadden, a rookie selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, appears to be the man taking Crowder’s reps.

He was given a significant increase in playing time in Seattle last week after just seeing four total plays from Weeks 5 through 7. The first-year linebacker took part in 27 snaps in Week 9. During that performance, he recorded four total tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit in last week’s performance. McFadden was recognized as one of PFF’s top rookies of the week as a result of his accomplishment.

The rookie linebacker had an up-and-down game in Week 11, posting a 53.7 PFF grade.

Still, McFadden will have the chance to earn the position of linebacker going forward. He should continue to start at linebacker for the Giants’ defense in Crowder’s place due to his promising youth and positional need.

Giants Injury News for Week 12

The Giants will have players unavailable in their matchup versus the Lions on Sunday.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger is ruled out and right tackle Evan Neal is doubtful. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) is questionable, but is “trending in the right direction,” per head coach Brian Daboll. The same goes for left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck).

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that kicker Graham Gano wasn’t present at practice as he’s dealing with an illness, making his status on Sunday “something to monitor.”

According to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton, the Giants intend to activate left guar Shane Lemieux from Injured Reserve prior to Saturday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. The Giants are expected to start Lemieux in place of Joshua Ezeudu, who is dealing with a neck injury.

Lemieux missed the team’s first nine games after undergoing surgery to repair an injured toe during the preseason.