Proposed Trade Sends Former Second-Round Pick to Giants

The New York Giants have starting offensive tackles for the present and future in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.

However, the depth at tackle took a hit with the Giants placing Matt Gono on the exempt/left squad list. The list is used for players contemplating retirement and can open up a roster spot to be used without cutting the player.

Rookie third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu will be the option to come in if Neal or Thomas go down. He’s been working at both tackle positions during training camp. The rest of the tackle depth consists of Matt Peart (currently on Physically Unable to Perform List), Devery Hamilton, Marcus McKethan and Roy Mbaeteka.

Not encouraging.

With not many options available in free agency, the Giants could take a look at the trade market for any available swing tackles. There’s a name that could be a potential fit.

Former Top Pick Could Be Available

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the Chicago Bears have been receiving trade inquiries about offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

The #Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around OT Teven Jenkins, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The former 2nd round pick has drawn interest based on his potential. A situation to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2022

The Bears drafted Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 draft. Jenkins was seen working as the 2nd-team right tackle during minicamps, which sparked questions about his role.

Jenkins only played six games during the 2021 season due to spending the first 11 games on injured reserve recovering from back surgery. After allowing two sacks and seven pressures in his first professional game, he gave up zero sacks and four pressures in the following four games. He also filled in nicely for an injured Jason Peters at left tackle in Week 15, allowing just two hurries.

Nevertheless, Jenkins’ maturity could be an issue. According to NBC Sports’ David Kaplan, the Bears are concerned about the “disconnect” between Jenkins and its coaching staff that is centered around his “immaturity.”

The current Bears front office didn’t select Jenkins in 2021. Garafolo provided a national perspective saying “a new regime” is more willing to let go of a player like Jenkins that has no ties to the respective player. The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace after the 2021 season and replaced them with Matt Eberflus and Ryan Pace.

Reporter Brings Up Possible Giants Connection with Jenkins

After the latest news on Jenkins, SB Nation Bears writer Jacob Infante found the price for Jenkins to be a late-fourth, early fifth-round future draft pick, according to a PFF mock draft simulator.

The Giants could trade a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick for Jenkins.

The Bears also need wide receiver talent with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. as their top three options.

NJ.com’s Art Stapleton answered to a potential Jenkins trade to the Giants, who’d swap late-round picks as well as deal Darius Slayton to the Bears.

Stapleton mentioned that the Bears’ receivers coach is Tyke Tolbert, who was the Giants’ receivers coach from 2018-2021.

Old friend Tyke Tolbert is the WR coach in Chicago, so Bears would have plenty of intel on Slayton if that's something that develops. https://t.co/CGnLnz1VIT — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 3, 2022

Stapleton also presented a connection with Jenkins and general manager Schoen, who was a part of the Bills’ front office that met with the prospect heading into the 2021 draft.

The Bills met with Jenkins in the lead-up to the 2021 NFL Draft! (Your turn). — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 3, 2022

The Bears and Giants have a recent history of striking a trade deal. The Bears traded a 2022 first-round pick to the Giants to land quarterback Justin Fields.

If Jenkins were to be available, the Giants would definitely be in the fold.