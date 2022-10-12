Proposed Trade Has Giants Landing Bills 24-Year-Old Running Back

With the NFL trade deadline approaching in three weeks, the possibilities could be endless — especially for the 4-1 New York Giants.

However, the Giants have less than $4 million to spend, according to OverTheCap. The possibilities are likely capped out due to a roster that’s a year away from having the third-most projected cap space in 2023.

The Athletic’s Bo Wulf proposed some trade ideas for all 32 NFL teams, including an interesting, cost-effective one for the New York Giants.

The idea: Trade for Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss.

Wulf’s idea would be for the Bills to acquire Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey. That would make the 24-year-old Moss expendable.

In linking Moss to the Giants, Wulf wrote Monday, “They can offload Moss to his former offensive coordinator, and Brian Daboll could have a backfield option to help keep Saquon Barkley fresh amid his resurgent season.”

Moss’s Profile

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and was projected as a power runner who ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Unfortunately, injuries have been in the way of the Utah product. He needed ankle surgery after his rookie season. His longest run was 17 yards in 2021 as he struggled to get back into form following the surgery. As a result, he was a healthy scratch for four games last season.

Moss still caught 23 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown last season. There was some hype surrounding Moss, who had an impressive training camp heading into 2022.

But Moss has seen a limited workload through the first five games of the season. He has rushed only 17 times for 91 yards, good for averaging 5.4 yards per carry. But the volume hasn’t been there as Buffalo’s backfield is loaded with Devin Singletary and rookie second-round pick James Cook.

Does Moss to Giants Make Sense?

Of all the position groups that need work on the Giants, the running back group is not one of them.

Saquon Barkley is second in the NFL in rushing with 533 yards on 5.5 yards per attempt and first in scrimmage yards, posting 135.2 yards per game. Most recently, Barkley rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries while posting 36 receiving yards on three catches, including the go-ahead touchdown for the Giants in the Week 5 win.

New York also has Matt Breida, who had a year in head coach Brian Daboll’s system in Buffalo. Breida has rushed 14 times for 55 yards. While Moss has experience with Daboll, Breida is already filling in comfortably as the backup to Barkley.

Wide receiver and cornerback are the most vulnerable spots on the Giants’ roster and that’s largely due to injuries.

The Giants have four healthy receivers on their active roster (Darius Slayton, David Sills, Richie James) and three on their practice squad (Marcus Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton, Makai Polk). Running back Saquon Barkley is currently the team’s reception leader (18) followed by James (17).

At cornerback, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud have all missed games. Robinson (knee) is on injured reserve and could miss the remainder of the season.