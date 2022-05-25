Giants Make Long-Awaited Change For Fans Who Want to Attend Training Camp

For the first time since 2019, the New York Giants are expected to have fans at training camp this summer.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN was the first to report the news on Twitter:

The #Giants are expected to reopen training camp to fans this summer at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center barring any unexpected changes. First time since 2019. A chance for fans to see the new regime this summer. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 25, 2022

Training camp was not open to the public the past two years due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. An exact date has not yet been announced for the start of Giants training camp this summer, but players have historically reported to camp during the last week of July.

The Giants have held training camp at their team headquarters in East Rutherford, N.J. ever since 2013, but before that they would typically have it at a local college in the New York/New Jersey/Connecticut area. From 1996-2010 (and again in 2012), the Giants held training camp at SUNY Albany.

Last year, under former head coach Joe Judge, the Giants held joint-practices with the Cleveland Browns during training camp. We don’t know yet whether the Giants will schedule more joint-practices this year under the new regime. Giants head coach Brian Daboll (then an offensive coordinator) was with the Buffalo Bills when they held joint-practices with the Carolina Panthers in 2019, but the Bills did not participate in any joint-practices last summer.

There are always position battles and interesting storylines that emerge from Giants training camp. Last year’s training camp featured a full-team brawl on the first day of padded practice, where starting quarterback Daniel Jones ended up at the bottom of the pile.

The Giants still have a handful of early offseason workouts to get through before they reconvene for training camp. They are currently in the middle of Organized Team Activities (OTA), which will wrap up on June 3. Then, from June 7-9, the Giants will hold mandatory minicamp, which is kind of like a dry run for training camp.

Rookies To Watch at Giants Training Camp

The Giants brought in a massive rookie class this offseason, including 11 draft picks. A lot of eyes will surely be on the two first-round picks, edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal, when training camp opens this summer.

Second-round wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson will also draw some eyes, as he’s a speedy playmaker who could carve out a significant role in New York’s offense. Fourth-round tight end Daniel Bellinger also deserves some attention, since he’s projected to contribute in a crucial pass-catching role as well.

The Giants also brought in a crop of undrafted rookies, but the most intriguing of the bunch might be running back Jashaun Corbin. He had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored eight total touchdowns for Florida State last season.

Corbin could be a nice insurance policy for starting running back Saquon Barkley, who has dealt with multiple injuries over the past few seasons.

Position Battles to Watch at Giants Training Camp

Aside from rookies, position battles might be the most intriguing part about training camp. Under a new coaching staff you could argue that every starting job is up for grabs, but there are a couple position groups where the battles should be particularly interesting.

The first is offensive line. We know that Andrew Thomas (left) and Evan Neal (right) are expected to start on the outside at the tackle positions, but the interior configuration will be determined during training camp. Former Indianapolis Colts starter Mark Glowinski is the favorite to start at right guard, but fellow free-agent acquisition Jon Feliciano could end up in a heated battle with Nick Gates (if healthy) at center. Left guard is up for grabs between Shane Lemieux, Max Garcia and third-round rookie Joshua Ezeudu.

The other unit to watch is defensive backfield. Xavier McKinney and Julian Love are the projected starters at safety, but the cornerback personnel isn’t as cut and dried. Adoree’ Jackson is the starter on one side, but we’ll see whether second-year corner Aaron Robinson is ready to lock down the opposite side of the field. As for nickel back, the leading candidates to claim the role in the slot are Darnay Holmes and third-round rookie Cordale Flott.