Giants Predicted to Sign 24-Year-Old Pro Bowl Defender

With the New York Giants set to have over $50 million in cap space for next season, the possibilities are endless for general manager Joe Schoen.

Despite being 7-5-1 in 2022, Big Blue still has plenty of holes on both sides of the ball. The team certainly needs more playmaking options, with journeyman Richie James leading wide receivers in receptions (39). With receivers failing to get open, combined with inconsistent offensive line play, quarterback Daniel Jones is on pace to be sacked 53 times.

However, the Giants have given up more than 25 points in four of their last six games. Injuries have played a part, but the team’s linebacker group has struggled mightily throughout the year, Linebackers Jaylon Smith, Tae Crowder and Micah McFadden haven’t gotten the job done.

The Athletic’s Bo Wulf wrote on one possible free agency signing for each team to make in 2023 and has the Giants signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

“After surrendering 253 rushing yards to the Eagles, New York is down to 29th in defensive DVOA, 31st against the run. Edmunds has been a star for the Bills’ defense, but with Matt Milano under contract and a cap-crunch coming, they might have to let him leave. Where better to go, in that case, than New York, where Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will know him well?”

Giants Know Edmonds Personally

Schoen was the assistant general manager when Edmunds was drafted in the first round by Buffalo in 2018, so they have a connection. During that year, he gave the team production right out of the gate, recording 121 total tackles with two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

For the next two seasons, Edmunds would reach the Pro Bowl and post 234 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception.

In 2021, the Bills picked up the fifth-year option on Edmunds’ contract last year and he’s scheduled to be a free agent in 2023. Through 10 games this season, Edmunds has posted 79 total tackles and has allowed just 231 yards and zero touchdowns on a 68.1% completion percentage, per Pro Football Reference.

Buffalo will have to make a decision on Edmunds’ future after the season. The Bills already have Matt Milano and it could be difficult to bring Edmunds back. The team is set to be $7 million over the cap next season.

Giants Impending Free Agents

The Giants will also have their chance of keeping their in-house free agents.

Jones headlines the team’s free agents. Despite the Giants’ recent downward spiral, Jones’s completion percentage (66.0), interception percentage (1.1), quarterback rating (91.6), and rushing totals (548 yards, 5 touchdowns) are all career highs.

The Giants are currently set to pick 23rd overall, so it would be tough to upgrade at quarterback. The team also has far too many issues to worry about other than QB and it would have to take two to tango on a free-agent signal-caller.

Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Nick Gates, Julian Love and Darius Slayton are among the Giants’ free agents after the 2022 season. It’s possible the team franchise tags Barkley at a projected rate of just over $12 million.

If the Giants choose to retain their talent, the team’s cap space will be eaten up quickly.

It will certainly be a test for Schoen to solve the salary cap puzzle.