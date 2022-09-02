Giants Tryout 7 Players Including Former Patriots ‘Draft Bust’ TE

The New York Giants technically had tryouts for seven players Thursday, but one of the players — wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton — signed with the team’s practice squad on the same day.

According to NJ.com’s Art Stapleton, the other six that worked out for the Giants were tight end Dalton Keene, offensive linemen Alex Bars, Ross Pierschbacher and Yasir Durant and defensive backs Mike Brown and Ben DeLuca.

#Giants tryouts today WR Kalil Pimpleton (signed with PS)

TE Dalton Keene

OL Alex Bars

DB Mike Brown

DB Ben DeLuca

C Ross Pierschbacher

OL Yasir Durant — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 1, 2022

The most interesting, yet somewhat intriguing tryout has to be Keene, who was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Keene was released by the Patriots last week before this week’s 53-man roster cutdowns and there’s plenty of context into his situation.

Keene’s Profile

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, Keene has appeared in just six regular-season games — all in 2020 — as he caught three passes for 16 yards during 140 offensive snaps, including one fumble.

The Patriots waived Keene on August 21 as the Virginia product struggled with injuries. In Keene’s rookie season, he missed time with a neck injury before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Then in August of 2021, he went on injured reserve after undergoing meniscus surgery.

Heavy’s Brian Mazique called Keene a “draft bust” after the San Francisco 49ers held a tryout for the 23-year-old on August 28. The Pittsburgh Steelers also tried out Keene on August 31, a day before the Giants tryout.

In the same 2020 draft class, the Patriots selected another tight end in Devin Asiasi, who also was cut by the Patriots. Asiasi totaled two receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played.

New England cut their losses relatively quickly with the two young tight ends. While the releases had a lot to do with their lack of production, the Patriots do have proven tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. There wasn’t going to be a lot of room for improvement for the young tight ends if they stuck around in Foxborough.

Giants Tight Ends

If there’s one position on the Giants that lacks experience, it’s the tight end spot.

New York signed Jordan Akins and Ricky Seals-Jones in the offseason. But the team has released Akins and placed Seals-Jones on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger is the No. 1 tight end on the roster. Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the team’s No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends. The Giants have eight career receptions total in their tight end room.

Signing Keene wouldn’t fix the experience issue.

But during the week, head coach Brian Daboll acknowledged that “there’s not a lot of” depth at tight end on the roster. The Giants also waived undrafted free agent Andre Miller (broken forearm), which means there was an injury settlement.

As Week 1 draws closer, there’s a strong likelihood that the Giants aren’t done adding to their depth chart.