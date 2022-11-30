Insider Causes Giants Twitter to Erupt With Possible Cryptic Tweet on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full swing and the New York Giants will be the first team to visit the three-time Pro Bowler on December 1 and 2.

There’s been a twist, however. On Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson took to Twitter and sent out a cryptic post.

“Mama always said when the big winds come in, that means a shift is coming, a transition is imminent, or it’s time to reflect. Word is winds are howling hard in the New York area right now,” Anderson tweeted.

The New York area was hit with rainy and windy conditions on Wednesday. But Giants’ twitter believes Anderson was hinting that Beckham could be transitioning back to the Giants, where he spent his first five seasons in the league.

“OBJ to the Giants?”, tweeted Marshall Green of Chat Sports.

“Maybe East Rutherford? If so…,” USA Today’s Doug Rush tweeted.

“Please tell us @obj is making his return home!!!” tweeted one Giants fan.

Not so fast, Giants fans.

The Buffalo Bills are also hot on Beckham’s trail as they will get to host him for a visit on December 2. His last stop will be to visit the Dallas Cowboys on December 5. And according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 27, the Cowboys are the astounding favorite to sign Odell Beckham.

Giants Insider Predicts Where OBJ Ends Up

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan covers the Giants and wrote a mailbag on November 30 — where he answered questions from Giants fans.

Duggan was asked about Beckham and why there is any chance that he could reunite with the Giants. The 30-year-old is returning from a second torn ACL injury and wants a multi-year contract.

In response, Duggan explained the fact both sides are having an official visit with each other shows that there’s “mutual interest.”

However, Duggan doesn’t believe that the Giants will go the extra mile with Beckham.

“It’s unlikely the Giants will drive up his price,” Duggan wrote. “General manager Joe Schoen doesn’t seem likely to engage in a bidding war.”

Beckham is reportedly seeking more than $20 million per year for his next contract. Despite the Giants’ less-than-ideal salary cap situation in 2022, Duggan believes New York can pay Beckham since he’s pursuing a multi-year deal.

But in the end, Duggan thinks Beckham joins the rival Cowboys.

“I think Beckham lands in Dallas,” Duggan wrote. “The Cowboys make a lot more sense as a destination since they have a better roster that’s built to win now.”

Duggan compared Beckham landing in a situation in Dallas to when the three-time Pro Bowler joined the Rams last season. The Rams needed a second option behind Cooper Kupp and would eventually go on to win the Super Bowl.

“Add in the limelight that comes with playing for “America’s Team,” and it just seems like a perfect marriage,” Duggan wrote.