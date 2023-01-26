Giants Urged to Sign 26-Year-Old Bengals Playmaker

The New York Giants could be the perfect destination for a defensive playmaker.

According to Jonathan Macri of Pro Football Focus, one defensive free agent the Giants are urged to pursue is Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt. As Macri mentions, current starting linebacker Jaylon Smith will be a free agent this offseason. He proposed that New York replaces Smith with Pratt.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been a starting linebacker for the Bengals since the 2019 season, posting at least 89 tackles in each of the last three seasons. Pratt also ranked second on the team in tackles this season. He also had a 73.2 pass-rush Pro Football grade in 2022, which ranked 19th in the NFL.

Macri believes Pratt would be an upgrade and a mainstay in Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

“Assuming Don “Wink” Martindale doesn’t get a head coaching job somewhere else, his blitz-heavy, man-heavy Giants defense should be excited about the prospect of adding Pratt to lead the linebacker unit,” Pratt wrote.

“The Giants relied heavily on Jaylon Smith in the lead role this season, but he finished with just a 44.9 coverage grade (tied for 81st) and is now expected to be a free agent this offseason. 2022 sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers could also be in the mix next season, but Pratt should still be considered an upgrade for this defense.”

Germaine Pratt Wouldn’t Be Costly

In 2022, Pratt ranked as one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His 78.2 defensive grade ranks 10 among all linebackers in the NFL. He was also among the best linebackers this past season in man coverage, posting an 82.5 coverage grade (sixth) and a 90.1 coverage grade overall (first).

There were times, however, that the Bengals chose to pull Pratt in third-down situations. There was even a point when the NFL veteran was not happy with his playing time. Following a 23-10 win over Cleveland, Pratt commented on being left on the sidelines for too many third downs in favor of fellow linebacker Akeem Davis Gaither.

“Need to play 3rd down,” Pratt tweeted after the game. “Too much money left on the table.”

According to Spotrac, Pratt’s market value is $7.2 million per year across four seasons — which would only make him the 36th-highest-paid linebacker in the league.

Pratt would arguably be a good fit for the Giants, who are projected to open the 2023 offseason with the third-most cap space in the NFL. New York is projected to have roughly $54 million in cap space, with $43 million in effective cap space, per OverTheCap.

Giants’ Leonard Williams Open to Restructure

The Giants will have to make decisions on impending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. They will also most likely cut Kenny Golladay, who received a four-year, $72 million contract in 2021.

New York will also have to shuffle the contract of defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who carries a $32.26 million cap hit for the 2023 season.

Big Blue Blue had to shuffle money around, which led to his inflated contract. He was forced to miss his first career games in 2022.

Fortunately, the Giants have found out that Williams knows the business aspect of the game.

“I love this team and I want to play for them for sure. And I want to play alongside Dex for as long as possible,” Williams said on January 22, via Giants Wire. “I would probably consider (a pay cut). I definitely love this team and I want to be here.”

It’s likely that Williams’ contract will be adjusted. Releasing Williams would free up $12 million in cap space, but cause a penalty of $20 million in dead cap. A potential contract restructure could save the Giants over $8 million, per OverTheCap.

Williams’ answer ultimately satisfied Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

“I just saw that before I came down here that he would be interested in taking a pay cut. You guys did a good job on that, whoever asked him that. He didn’t mention that in the exit interview with us,” Schoen told reporters on January 23.