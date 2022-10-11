Giants Urged to Trade for $61 Million Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are in a rebuilding season and find themselves at 4-1 to start 2022. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have done a remarkable job in their first year as it appears they’ve turned around a franchise that has endured five straight losing seasons.

In the process, Daniel Jones has dealt with an injury-riddled wide receiver group. The Giants have four healthy receivers on their active roster (Darius Slayton, David Sills, Richie James) and three on their practice squad (Marcus Johnson, Kalil Pimpleton, Makai Polk). Running back Saquon Barkley is currently the team’s reception leader (18) followed by James (17).

Not ideal.

Due to the uncertainty at wide receiver, Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media proposed that the Giants should target Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Giants should hit up the Panthers about WR DJ Moore — I feel like he's a perfect fit for Wink and Daboll on offense. Shifty, fast, good hands. I wonder what they'd ask for him in return #NYG — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 10, 2022

Wilson’s tweet came after the Panthers announced Monday the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, who coached the team to a 1-4 record.

After the announcement, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported teams will respond by “calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild.”

Teams will now be calling the Panthers trying to trade for some of their players as they hope Carolina will look to stockpile picks as they rebuild — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 10, 2022

The Panthers’ transition could lead to teams trying to take advantage of the situation.

Moore Profile

Moore has notched more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last three years.

The 2018 first-round pick posted those stats with the following quarterbacks: Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

However, he has just 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown through five games in 2022.

The 25-year-old hasn’t had a connection with Mayfield, who is entering his first season in Carolina. The connection has been so disappointing that on September 29, Moore threw not-so-subtle shade at Mayfield when he smirked at Rhule’s notion that receivers aren’t getting open on routes.

“Open is open in this league,” Moore said. “If the quarterback doesn’t see it that way, it’s cool. They go on to the next read— next person is open. That goes for everybody in our room. Everybody can get open, doesn’t matter.”

Today DJ Moore was asked his thoughts on Rhule saying the wide receivers can help Baker Mayfield out by getting open more. Here was his reply: pic.twitter.com/oBBV0E4tu2 — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 29, 2022

Giants a Fit for Moore?

The Giants are beyond thin at wide receiver and could use someone with the run-after-catch ability Moore possesses.

Injury has been the main reason for the team’s unfortunates at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard (Torn ACL) is out for the season, Kadarius Toney has played just one game as he’s been dealing with hamstring ailments, Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t played since Week 1 with a sprained MCL and Kenny Golladay will be out for an indefinite amount of time for the same injury.

However, the Giants have less than $4 million to spend, according to OverTheCap. It’s unlikely that the Giants find a way to bring Moore into the fold with his 2022 cap hit of $6 million. Moore was given a $61 million contract extension that begins in 2023. The Giants are strapped in the salary cap department especially due to Golladay’s $72 million contract.

New York has the third-most projected cap space in 2023. They’re in need of playmakers. But the Giants would have to part with a high draft pick and compete against teams with better cap situations if Moore were available in 2022.

Trading for Moore is a viable option in 2023, but it’s likely that Schoen will ride the shaky wave at wide receiver this season.