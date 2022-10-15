Giants Urged to Trade for Disgruntled $42 Million Defender

The New York Giants are off to a surprising 4-1 start and could be a fit to trade for a player in their own division.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Washington Commanders star cornerback William Jackson III is looking to be traded and that teams are interested and a deal could happen soon.

“Sources say the former big-ticket, free-agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen,” Rapoport wrote on October 13. “There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say… With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, the likelihood is that Jackson is traded long before then.”

That’s where the Giants could come into play. Alex Wilson of Empire Sports Media wrote that the Giants have a perfect opportunity to make a move for Jackson, whom Wilson thinks would work seamlessly opposite Adoree Jackson.

“There are ways to make this work, and Jackson would provide them with a strong cornerback to pair with (Adoree’ Jackson) the rest of the way,” Wilson wrote.

New York has a need for secondary help due to starting cornerback Aaron Robinson being placed on Injured Reserve. While Fabian Moreau has filled in well as a primary starter, the Giants could look to find an impactful defender like Jackson to support Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s man-coverage system.

According to Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson “wants a fresh start, preferably with a man corner scheme that he believes better fits him.”

So William Jackson likes Washington but considers himself a man corner and they play zone. The bigger issue? Why sign a man corner to play zone? The personnel decisions for the Commanders continue to be highly troubling — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 13, 2022

Jackson’s History

The 29-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He came out of the gate strong early as Pro Football Focus gave him a player grade of 90.2 in his rookie season. In three separate seasons with the Bengals, Jackson amassed 10 pass deflections.

However, Jackson never made a Pro Bowl with Cincinnati and his career interception totals aren’t mindblowing as he’s brought down five picks in his six NFL seasons.

He joined Washington in 2021 and signed a three-year, $42 million contract. Last season, he posted 39 tackles, eight passes defended and two interceptions in 12 games. It wasn’t promising to see the cornerback miss five games on a high-paying contract.

Washington is off to a 1-4 start combined with Jackson not feeling content about his future with the Commanders. He has 16 tackles and two passes defended with zero interceptions in four games this season.

Would a Jackson Trade to the Giants Work?

The issue for New York is that the Giants have less than $4 million to spend in 2022, according to OverTheCap. Any team that trades for Jackson would be under the hook for $3.8 million. That would mean the Giants wouldn’t have other moves to make, in case of emergency.

However, Jackson will have a $15.75 million cap hit in 2023. The Giants have the third-most projected cap space in 2023 and could be players for big-money players on the market.

It would be hard to see New York take on a contract like Jackson’s, especially after the team released James Bradberry in the offseason to free money.

But Wilson believes the Giants and Commanders could make a Jackson deal work where New York could fork up a draft in the later rounds and have the defender sign a new contract.

“The Commanders are likely willing to take a late-round draft pick in exchange for Jackson, and the Giants might be able to convince him to rip up his contract and sign a more team-friendly extension, given he will likely hit free agency and see a significant decrease in his earnings regardless.”