Giants Promising Rookie Receives Encouraging Injury News

The New York Giants had a worrying injury during their gutsy 21-20 comeback win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson exited in the first half with an apparent knee injury after playing just nine snaps and making one catch for five yards.

It was announced after the game that X-rays were negative for Robinson but that he was going to get an MRI on Monday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed Monday that Robinson is day-to-day, according to the team’s website managing editor Dan Salomone.

However, Daboll wouldn’t answer if a serious injury was avoided. While tests have shown no signification structural damage, there should be more information on the severity of the injury during the week.

New York on Sunday was already playing without two notable 2022 draft picks — edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and safety Dane Belton (collarbone). Both were inactive.

What Losing Robinson Could Mean

The Giants drafted Robinson with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He rose up the ranks during training camp and fit as the team’s slot receiver, with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney on the outside.

In Week 1, the Giants put faith in the running game with Saquon Barkley and limited targets to Robinson and the two outside receivers. Sterling Shepard, David Sills and Richie James were the other wideouts dressed for Week 1, with Darius Slayton being inactive.

When Robinson left the game, James took his place in the offense. James finished with five receptions and 59 yards, including one run for two yards. Robinson had experience at running back in college which made him an intriguing option in New York’s offense.

Robinson had over 100 receptions in his 2021 college season with Kentucky. There are no limits to what the shifty wide receiver can’t do.

If Robinson were to miss time, James would take his place in the offense. There’s still uncertainty as to what the timetable is for the rookie wideout. Daboll has been known in his first year as head coach to describe any injury that’s not on the injured reserve as day-to-day.

It’ll be worth monitoring if Robinson is available to practice this week for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.