Giants Rookie WR Tears ACL, Daboll Answers to Odell Beckham Reported Visit With Team

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

Daboll said Wan'Dale Robinson has an ACL injury. His season is over. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 21, 2022

Robinson was in the middle of having his best game as a pro, until going down with the injury at the end of his ninth and final reception against the Lions. He took an awkward step and his knee appeared to lock and was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

The injury to Robinson is the latest in a long list of injuries for the Giants this season, and especially at the wide receiver position. He joins Sterling Shepard, who was lost in Week 3 with a torn ACL. Both injuries came at MetLife Stadium.

Now, the wide receiver room is mightily depleted, with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Kenny Golladay, Richie James, Marcus Johnson and David Sills in the unit.

So when Daboll was asked on Monday about a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with the Giants and Dallas Cowboys after Thanksgiving, he only acknowledged that he and general manager Joe Schoen will look at any reinforcements to help their injury situation, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Brian Daboll will not discuss Odell Beckham Jr.'s reported planned visit or provide any details at this time. Only thing he will acknowledge is that he and GM Joe Schoen will get together and talk about possible player additions given their injuries. https://t.co/Eun7wkfE0x — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 21, 2022

Robinson’s Season Comes to an Abrupt End

The Giants drafted Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Kentucky and had a career-high nine catches on 13 targets for 100 yards prior to the injury on Sunday. He posted 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards in six games this season.

The rookie also suffered a sprained right MCL earlier this year. He missed four games due to the injury and was starting to look more polished in the offense as a slot receiver after returning.

It’s likely that Richie James will take over slot-receiving duties moving forward. Surprisingly, James is the Giants’ second-leading receiver this season with 239 yards.

Rest of Giants Injuries

Daboll didn’t provide updates Monday morning on the team’s other injured players. They were still undergoing additional testing during the time of his Zoom conference.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was taken down in a pile of bodies while returning a punt. He stayed down until he walked under his own power to the blue medical tent. The team listed him as questionable to return but later ruled him out.

Right tackle Tyre Phillips left in the second quarter and was listed as questionable to return with a neck injury. Matt Peart replaced Phillips and he was later downgraded to out.

Also, in the second quarter, defensive back Jason Pinnock stayed on the turf after getting whipped around while making a tackle. Trainers helped him off the field, but did eventually return only to be injured again in the fourth quarter. He didn’t return a second time.

After halftime, the Giants announced that cornerback Fabian Moreau had a rib injury and was questionable to return, but was later ruled out.

During the third quarter, center Jon Felicano left the game due to a neck injury and was listed as questionable to return. He didn’t return and was replaced by Nick Gates.