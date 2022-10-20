Giants Urged to Add Former First-Round Deep Threat WR

With the trade deadline approaching in less than two weeks, the New York Giants will have a choice to make. The team’s 5-1 start to the season could lead them to trade for a piece or two, but they have just $3 million left in cap space, making it less than ideal.

Still, general manager Joe Schoen could look to go bargain-hunting as he tries to improve the team for offensive-minded head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants have no receivers over 200 receiving yards and have gotten zilch from 2021 first-round receiver Kadarius Toney and $72 million Kenny Golladay.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey on Wednesday suggested the Giants take a look at a handful of free agents, including receiver Will Fuller who remains unsigned as Week 7 begins Thursday.

“Will Fuller is the best healthy wide receiver on the free-agent market. The Giants could look to Fuller to provide some veteran leadership and depth at the position . . . He would give the Giants a consistent No. 1 target and would allow Richie James, Darius Slayton and others to settle into supporting roles.”

Fuller’s History

The former first-round pick Fuller only played two games for the Miami Dolphins last season due to injuries.

Before 2021, Fuller had five productive seasons in Houston, averaging 41 catches, 622 yards, and four touchdowns per season. That led him to sign a one-year deal worth $10.6 million in 2021 with the Dolphins per Spotrac.

Welcome to Miami, Will Fuller 🐬🐬🐬 Tua got another weapon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7UESuAg0Vd — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) March 18, 2021

But his recent injury history has impacted his value in free agency. The 28-year-old has played fewer than 12 games in every season since 2017. Last year, he only played in two games before a broken thumb ended his season.

Fuller has shown NFL ability as recently as 2020 when he finished with career highs in receptions (53), yards (879), and touchdowns (8) with Houston.

Despite the injury concerns, there is an upside for any team to add Fuller. He could spark an offense with his route-running combined with elite speed, backing that up with his career average of 14.7 yards per catch.

Considering that Fuller has remained unsigned, it’s likely that any team that signs him is handing out a bargain one-year deal.

Giants WR Smoke

It was reported on September 20 by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson that Daboll has been in contact with free-agent wide receivers through FaceTime.

Then, the Giants world was in a frenzy when CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on October 3 that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in the Giants’ team facility.

Following Anderson’s report, a person with knowledge of the visit confirmed to Heavy Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo that Beckham’s appearance was not a formal visit arranged by the team, nor did the star wideout meet with head coach Brian Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen.

Beckham’s name will always come to mind when trying to fix the Giants’ wide receiver issues. However, he will not be ready until the second half of the season. The Pro Bowl receiver has also been interested in other contending teams who are in better cap situations.

Still, Daboll was asked about the rumors linking Beckham to the Giants and didn’t confirm nor deny interest in the free-agent receiver.

“We’re always trying to improve our roster in any way that we can,” Daboll said on October 7, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.