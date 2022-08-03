Giants Urged to Land Athletic Young Star Quarterback

The New York Giants enter the 2022 season with quarterback Daniel Jones at the helm, but the long-term solution at arguably the most important position has yet to be written.

Jones has yet to play over 14 games in a season as he’s heading into his fourth year in the NFL. During his career, he’s totaled 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions to go along with 36 fumbles. The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option in 2023.

At the start of training camp, Jones struggled as expected with a new coaching staff under head coach Brian Daboll. However, the last two days have been encouraging for Jones and he unofficially completed 14 of 16 passes at unpadded practice on August 3.

The reality, however, is that the only thing that matters for Jones is regular season games.

If Jones were to flop or play decent in 2022, Jack McKessy of The Draft Network still believes the Giants should have their attention on the 2023 NFL draft, especially on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

“Levis has a bigger frame with tons of athleticism and mechanics that are both clean and deliberate,” McKessy wrote. “Levis can run too. He’s not on the level of Lamar Jackson obviously, but Kentucky had success allowing Levis to use his legs on QB powers, options, and more. With his big frame and mobility, there’s no reason to think he can’t make the kinds of plays Justin Herbert or even Josh Allen do with their legs at the NFL level.”

If Levis were to become a Giant, he would reunite with wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who connected 104 times with the quarterback for 1,334 yards in 2021.

Levis’ History

Levis transferred to Kentucky after spending three seasons with Penn State, where he redshirted in his first season and played in 13 games in the next two years.

In his first season with Kentucky, Levis helped guide the 2021 Wildcats to a 10-win season and accumulated 3,202 yards of total offense. He threw 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and capped off last season with an entertaining Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.

Play

Video Video related to giants urged to land athletic young star quarterback 2022-08-03T17:41:15-04:00

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Levis can develop into Dak Prescott.

“Both guys (Prescott & Levis) are strong, tough and competitive. Dak is a bit superior athletically, but Levis runs with the same tenacity as a ball carrier,” Jeremiah wrote in his evaluation of Levis.

Plenty of QB Talent in 2023 Draft

It’s always hard to forecast draft classes, but it’ll be especially hard for the 2023 quarterback class to not be better than the 2022 quarterback class. Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett was the lone first-round quarterback taken in this year’s draft.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young are the most popular 2023-draft-eligible quarterbacks, with Levis, Phil Jurkovec and Spencer Rattler as other options.

Young is the player to watch. Last season, he threw for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes. He won the Heisman Trophy and was a consensus All-American and also won the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, and AP College Football Player of the Year.

When it comes to the 2022 season, the Giants are sticking with Jones. The Giants aren’t interested in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, despite the made-up rumors.

“I’ve spoken to people within the organization — you can say, ‘sources say.’ The Giants are not getting Jimmy Garoppolo,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue podcast.

As for the future, nothing is promised.