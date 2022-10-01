Giants Showing Interest in ‘Big Armed’ Quarterback: Report

For the second time, the New York Giants are showing interest publicly in Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who’s a potential first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the Giants are one of 11 teams who were in attendance for the Kentucky-Ole Miss matchup on October 1, 2022.

“Eleven NFL scouts here in the press box to watch, most notably, UK QB Will Levis, including the Texans, Bills, Eagles, Jets, Dolphins, Raiders, Saints, Lions, Giants, Seahawks and Falcons,” Dellenger tweeted Saturday.

In September, the Giants had general manager Joe Schoen, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey attend a matchup between Florida and Kentucky, which had two top quarterback prospects, Levis and Anthony Richardson, against one another.

Levis Given High Praise

Levis caught the attention of NFL scouts in 2021 when he led Kentucky to a 10-win season. For perspective, the Wildcats had finished with a 10-win season just once since 1978 prior to Levis’ arrival.

Before the 2022 NFL season, Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell predicted the Seattle Seahawks would draft Kentucky’s Will Levis with the fourth pick.

“Seattle takes its new franchise quarterback,” Campbell wrote on July 25. “The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Levis has a cannon for an arm and easy velocity to push the ball downfield…For the NFL, Levis projects as a big-armed pocket passer. He needs to cut down on the interceptions and continue to improve at reading the field in 2022.”

Fast forward to October, Levis has thrown for 1,185 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 67.5% completion percentage through the first four games.

NFL teams are taking notice of the senior quarterback’s talents. So much that Levis is getting comparisons to Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen. Standing 6’3 and 232 pounds, Levis has similar physical characteristics as Allen despite being smaller.

“He just needs to continue to work on his pocket poise, his timing and his accuracy under pressure, but he’s one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this class,” said an NFL personnel director to ESPN’s Chris Low for a September 28 Levis feature. “Josh Allen had some inconsistencies with accuracy and timing as well, but we’ve seen how that has played out.”

Is Daniel Jones the Answer?

The Giants made the decision to decline Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option in March. Jones entered the 2022 season with a 12-25 record in games he’s started. He has yet to play over 14 games in a season and before 2022, he garnered 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions to go along with 36 fumbles.

However, Jones has shown strides in 2022 as he’s PFF’s No. 20 ranked quarterback this season. He’s dealt with constant pressure due to an offensive line that had him pressured on 24 drop-backs against the Cowboys in Week 3, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He completed 20 of his 37 pass attempts with zero touchdowns and one interception for 196 yards. His only interception of the game was due to wide receiver David Sills slipping on a route late in the fourth quarter.

He did make several plays running the football on Monday night, finishing with nine rush attempts for 79 yards (8.8 yards per carry).

Still, Jones hasn’t eclipsed over 200 yards passing in the team’s first three games and is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

It remains to be seen if Jones is the true answer for 2023 and beyond.