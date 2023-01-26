Giants Bring in Two Massive Linemen for Workouts

The New York Giants brought in a pair of defensive linemen for a tryout — defensive tackle Carlos Davis and defensive Tim Ward — on Tuesday, January 24, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Neither player was immediately signed to a contract.

After their divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants are in the beginning stages of the offseason. They’ve already signed 12 total players to reserve/future deals and could be on the hunt for more additions.

More on Carlos Davis

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Davis was a seventh-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Nebraska in the 2020 NFL draft. He played 12 total games with the Steelers and recorded 12 tackles, one quarterback hit and one sack. His brother, Kalil, also spent time on Pittsburgh’s practice squad in 2021.

In 2022, Davis only appeared in one game and spent most of the season on the Steelers practice squad. He didn’t sign a reserve/futures contract with the team and given his limited opportunities this season, he could find a better opportunity in New York.

Career of Tim Ward

Ward, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019. He would sign with the Kansas City Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs re-signed Ward to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He was promoted to the active roster late in the season, but the team waived him again coming out of the preseason in 2020.

Ward was claimed by the Jets and finished out the season in 2020. He appeared in 11 games for the Jets and posted 12 total tackles, no sacks and two pass deflections in 2021. The Jets re-signed him to a one-year exclusive rights deal for 2022 but the team ended up waiving him last summer.

The Green Bay Packers signed Ward to the practice squad in November, but he was cut loose in January.

Giants Announced Reserve/Future Contracts for 2023

On Monday, the Giants announced signed reserve/future contracts with defensive tackle Vernon Butler, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, cornerback Zyon Gilbert, offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, wide receiver Dre Miller, wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, wide receiver Makai Polk, tight end Chris Myarick and safety Trenton Thompson.

Big Blue had previously signed offensive lineman Solomon Kindley to a futures contract.

All of the players that signed with the Giants on January 23 were on the team’s practice squad this season. Many of them were also elevated for games or spent time on the active roster.

Futures contracts lock in a spot on the 90-man offseason roster for players who didn’t finish the season on the 53-man active roster. Players signed to futures contracts usually get a one-year minimum contract with little or no guaranteed money.

However, the Giants offered a futures deal to offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka, but he declined, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Mbaeteka signed with the Giants on April 8 and came by way of the NFL’s International Pathway Program. He spent most of the 2022 season on the team’s practice squad.

Duggan added Mbaeteka will return to the NFL’s International Pathway Program and is now guaranteed three years on a practice squad for his development.