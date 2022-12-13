Giants Workout Three Players, Including 3-Time Super Bowl Champion RB

According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, the New York Giants hosted workouts for three players on Tuesday, December 13: running back Kenjon Barner and wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Chester Rogers.

In his report, Stapleton brings up the fact that the Giants might need a punt returner for Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. Currently, there are question marks concerning starting punt returner Richie James, who is in concussion protocol.

#Giants workouts today, per source:

RB Kenjon Barner

WR Jaydon Mickens

WR Chester Rogers Return game the common thread — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 13, 2022

Still, the Giants could also be interested in depth on offense. The team has only topped over 25 points once in 2022 and ranks 23rd in yards per game.

Kenjon Barner

Barner has only totaled 416 career rushing yards over eight NFL seasons. Yet, he has three Super Bowl rings on his resume. He earned his first Lombardi Trophy in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, a second one in 2018 as a member of the New England Patriots and a third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2020, Barner was suspended by the league office for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. As a result, he missed four games without pay. He was able to be reinstated from suspension but didn’t play a single down from then on. The Buccaneers would eventually win Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs, earning Barner a third ring.

In 2021, Barner appeared in three games for Tampa Bay and had four carries for zero yards.

This season, he was cut from Tampa Bay’s practice squad in October.

Not known for his play as a running back, Barner has carved out his career as a return specialist. For his career, he’s returned 91 punts for 677 yards for an average of 7.6 yards per return, including one touchdown. He’s averaged 23.5 yards on 55 kickoff returns for 1291 yards.

In the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVI victory, Barner had three kickoff returns for 73 yards (24.3).

Chester Rogers

The 28-year-old Rogers entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts. His best season was in 2018, when he posted 53 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns in Andrew Luck’s final season.

After catching just 16 passes for 179 yards in 10 games for the Colts in 2019, Rogers failed to see the field for the 2020 campaign. In the following season, he got into 16 contests for the Tennesee Titans and finished with 30 receptions. He also produced on special teams, setting career-highs in kick returns (30) and punt returns (14).

Rogers landed with the Texans in late August, but after being placed on IR, he settled with the team and earned his outright release. He caught on quickly with the Cleveland Browns practice squad, but was released on November 28.

Jaydon Mickens

Mickens entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the then-Oakland Raiders.

He’d later make his NFL debut (and ultimately spent two years) with the Jaguars. The wideout signed with the Buccaneers in the 2019 campaign. He got into 10 games for the Super Bowl champs in 2020 and served as one of the team’s top returners, collecting 16 punt returns and 14 kick returns. He also had 15 combined returns in the playoffs. Mickens also got some action on offense, catching seven catches for 58 yards.

The 27-year-old had bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ active roster in 2021. He appeared in five games, returning five kicks and eight punts. The Bucs would release Mickens, and he’d return to the Jaguars, where he’d return eight kicks and six punts for 82 yards, which includes a 48-yard punt return.