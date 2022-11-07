Giants Deliver Grim Update on Injured Starting Defender

The New York Giants announced that Xavier McKinney will miss at least four games due to a hand injury as he’s been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

McKinney tweeted on Monday morning that he hurt his hand while riding an ATV during the Week 9 bye that was going to keep him sidelined for “a few weeks.”

“I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY,” McKinney wrote.

The latest news has now revealed that McKinney will miss more time.

According to Next Gen Stats, McKinney has not missed a defensive snap since Week 3 of last season, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

The Giants also announced that defensive lineman Nick Williams has been placed on Injured Reserve. He hurt his biceps in their Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants currently have 15 players on Injured Reserve and will continue to implement their next-man-up approach as they try to win their seventh game of the season in Week 10 against the Houston Texans.

Who Will Replace Xavier McKinney?

The Giants have started McKinney in all eight games of the team’s season. He’s posted 38 tackles, four passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble this season. The third-year defender is all the team’s defensive play-caller and captain.

It’s now expected that Dane Belton will contribute while McKinney remains sidelined. Belton will likely work alongside Julian Love in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

It’s also possible that Jason Pinnock and Landon Collins can see more playing time. Pinnock is on the Giants’ 53-man roster and Collins is on the team’s practice squad. Collins has been elevated to the active roster for the past two games. The news regarding McKinney could lead the team to officially add Collins to the 53-man roster.

McKinney’s Contract

The Giants drafted McKinney in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s still on his rookie contract as he has a $1.3 million base salary in 2022.

Since he’s on the NFI, the Giants technically don’t have to pay McKinney his next four game checks. Still, there’s no indication that they’ll not pay the third-year defender.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported Monday that McKinney has standard language in his contract that his guaranteed salary becomes void if he’s unable to play due to an ATV accident. However, McKinney isn’t owed that much in guaranteed money and he isn’t likely to get cut.

The Giants will miss McKinney for at least the next four games against the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.

He’s eligible to return against the current undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on December 11.