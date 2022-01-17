Son of Giants Super Bowl Champ in Running to Be New York’s Next GM

For the first time in 24 years, the New York Giants are going outside the organization for their general manager search. For reference, George Young (1979–1997) is the last Giants GM that didn’t previously hold an executive role with the franchise prior to his hire.

Thus far this offseason, New York has vetted nine candidates for their GM vacancy, all of whom are not within the team’s “inner circle.” With the franchise in an all-time drought, making an internal hire would be an almost impossible sell to a fanbase that hasn’t witnessed a playoff victory in a decade. This is why assistant general manager, Kevin Abrams, who just weeks ago was highly regarded as a favorite to supersede the retired Dave Gettleman, hasn’t and won’t be given a simple courtesy interview.

Having said all that, when push comes to shove, co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch may still manage to find a way to keep things somewhat within the family.

Giants Complete Interview With Son of Two-Time Super Bowl Champ

On January 17, Ran Carthon became the latest candidate to be interviewed for the Giants’ vacant general manager position. Carthon, 40, is in the midst of his first season as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. He previously served as the Niners’ director of pro personnel from 2017-2020.

Ran’s last name may ring a bell for some Big Blue faithful as his father, Maurice Carthon, helped guide the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in the late 80s through early 90s. A long-time NFL fullback, Maurice spent seven seasons of his eight-year career in New York. Mainly serving as a lead-blocker throughout his 107 game tenure with the franchise (71 starts), Maurice helped pave the way for running back Joe Morris’ 1,516-yard campaign in 1986 — which to this day remains the most rushing yards in a single season from a Giants player not named Tiki Barber.

Overview of Ran Carthon

As for Ran, he also boasts quite an impressive resume on the gridiron. A former running back at the University of Florida, Carthon amassed 1,353 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns over his collegiate career and was part of the Gators’ 2000 SEC championship squad. He went on to play three seasons in the NFL, spanned across stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.

Shortly after his playing career was over, Carthon was hired as a pro scout by the Atlanta Falcons, which he served as from 2008-2011. In 2012, Carthon joined the Rams organization, serving as the team’s director of player personnel from 2012-2016 before ultimately finding his way to San Francisco.

Giants.com shared a detailed synopsis of what goes into Carthon’s current role as director of player personnel for the 49ers:

In his role, Carthon manages the pro scouting department in evaluating players among professional leagues while continuing his duties of advance scouting the 49ers’ upcoming opponents. In addition, he prepares the club for acquisitions through free agency, trades and the daily waiver wire.