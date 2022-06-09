Former Giants Receiver on Daniel Jones: ‘Let Him Loose’

Count this former Giant as a true admirer of Daniel Jones.

Former New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate appeared on NFL Total Access and had only positive things to say about his former quarterback and team. “I enjoyed DJ [Daniel Jones] and I think he has all the tools to be successful for a long time,” he remarked while speaking about the team.

.@ShowtimeTate isn't counting out the Giants this year 👀 "I think they're going to be competitive in that division for sure" pic.twitter.com/BOF7EL5jEP — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) June 3, 2022

The former Pro Bowler lauded Jones’ skillset and said the team could be “special” if they remained healthy. An interesting takeaway from his comments, however, was about how he envisioned getting the most out of Daniel Jones. Tate went on to say “They just need to let him loose. I feel like when I was there we got caught up trying to tell him what decisions to make instead of letting him play ball”

Tate’s comments were interesting considering his tenure with the Giants was a rocky one, to say the least. In 2020, he was benched after yelling “Throw me the ball!” into a camera, subsequently apologizing to his teammates. This would make the former Super Bowl champion one of those guilty of telling Jones what decisions to make as he remarked.

Tate’s wife later took aim at the team due to his role, as his time as a Giant ended prematurely with the team releasing him in March of 2021. The 33-year-old, who has not played since his 2020 campaign with the Giants, spent his most recent two seasons with the team, starting 14 games and making 84 catches for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns. His tumultuous 2020 season saw a sharp decline in usage, with just four starts and two touchdowns.

Golf Star Shouts Out Giants Superstar

Saquon Barkley is headed towards a major year as he looks to play an entire season for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2018. The 25-year-old has recently made comments that should encourage his fans as he’s stated this is the first time in a while that he’s trusting his knee and feeling confident. Barkley’s appeal stretches to other fans in other sports, with four-time golf major winner Brooks Koepka being the latest.

oops, my bad I forgot the link https://t.co/4ziWCEd1TI — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 9, 2022

Barkley, who subsequently retweeted Koepka’s post, had 593 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season. He missed time with an ankle injury and was later placed on COVID protocol. Barkley has been unable to replicate his 2018 season which saw him lead the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns, taking him that year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Jihad Ward Making Good First Impression

Linebacker Jihad Ward is off to a great start as he prepares for his first season with the Giants. The six-year veteran, who arrived from Jacksonville this offseason, has been lauded by head coach Brian Daboll, who said of Ward, “He’s got a great personality, energetic. I love the way he practices. He’s always running to the ball. I’d say he helps out. … He’s great with guys like Kayvon [Thibodeaux] and those young guys in his room.’’

Ward, for his part, seems to be taking the mentor role with Thibodeaux head-on. When asked about the rookie, the 28-year-old said he would “Make sure he’s studied the playbook and stuff like that, because I don’t want him to play slow. I don’t want any of my guys to play slow. That goes for all positions. But him, he’ll be ready. He’ll definitely be ready, and I can’t wait.’’