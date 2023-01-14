Giants Fans Strongly React to All-Pro Snub for Pro Bowler

The Associated Press announced the members of its All-Pro list for the 2022 season and it appears one New York Giants player isn’t happy that his name wasn’t selected.

Giants kicker Graham Gano tweeted, “SMH…” after the All-Pro teams were released on January 13 and many Big Blue fans understood what that meant.

“How much more can gano be disrespected like this? He’s easily the 2nd best kicker in the Nfl he shouldve been an all pro” one fan tweeted.

“I truly do not understand why people sleep on this man,” one fan shared. “Best kicker in the league and yet he doesn’t get enough recognition.”

Two-time Giants Super Bowl champion Lawrence Tynes knows plenty about the game of football and tweeted, “Blasphemous” in response to Gano’s tweet.

“Don’t worry, real ones know you’re All-Pro Gano,” another fan tweeted.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made the first-team All-Pro list and Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was a second-team All-Pro selection.

Graham Gano’s Success in 2022

The Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and they’ve got plenty of contributions from Gano in 2022.

Gano made 29-of-32 field goals, including a 57-yard field goal, which was the longest of his three-year tenure with the Giants. He also successfully kicked 8-of-9 field goals past 50 yards. On kicks between 40-49 yards, he has gone 11-of-12. As for extra points, he made 32-of-34, with his two misses coming in windy conditions against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

As a result, Gano made the alternate Pro Bowl team. His only Pro Bowl came in 2017 when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

Now in his 13th season in the NFL, Gano has established himself as one of the best in the kicking business. But with how he played throughout the 2022 season, there is reason to believe he belonged on the All-Pro team.

Giants All-Pro Selections in 2022

The Giants did not have a single player make the first team, but two made the second team: left tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Thomas was a Pro Bowl snub, so his All-Pro selection came with some surprise.

“It’s great to be recognized for your individual success, but I think the team’s success is better. And that’s what I’m focused on right now for playoffs. So I’m looking forward to that.” Thomas said on January 13 after being nominated, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The first-team All-Pro left tackle was San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams. Pro Football Focus gave Williams the highest grade (93.0) for left tackles, with Thomas ranking third with an elite 89.1 grade.

New York selected Thomas fourth overall in the 2020 draft. After a rocky rookie season, the Giants’ third-year tackle has been the best spot in an inconsistent offensive line group.

On the other side of the ball, the first-team interior defensive linemen were Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones and New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams.

Lawrence set career bests in sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles. He was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft and has guided a defensive line that had been hit with injuries throughout the 2022 season.