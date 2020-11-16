Giants Lock Up Standout Long-Term: ‘Terrific Decision by Dave Gettleman’

Shortly after the New York Giants‘ 10-point victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the team came away with yet another win, locking up kicker Graham Gano for the long haul.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gano lands a three-year contract extension worth $14 million in new money, including $9.5 million in fully guaranteed money. This, a well-deserved payday for one of New York’s most constant contributors and a deal that has earned the much-maligned Dave Gettleman some praise in the process:

Giants extend Gano. Terrific decision by Dave Gettleman. — TheGiantsWire (@TheGiantsWire) November 15, 2020

Gano’s teammate, wideout Alex Bachman decided to get in on the action as well, congratulating the kicker on his new contract:

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Gano is Enjoying a Historic Season

Gano is fresh off a three extra point, two field goal (35, 44 yards) outing against Philadelphia. His performance helped push his streak to 20 consecutive field goals made, fittingly enough, tying the man he replaced, Aldrick Rosas, for the second-longest streak in franchise history, per Giants.com’s Michael Eisen. Josh Brown is the Giants’ record-holder in this category, hitting on 29 consecutive field goals from 2014 through 2015.

These types of streaks are nothing new for Gano, who once made 28 consecutive field goals back with the Carolina Panthers in 2017, his lone Pro Bowl season, albeit likely not his last.

Initially signed to a one-year deal back in August, Gano has been near-automatic during his inaugural season in New York, missing just one of his 38 total kicks (field goals & PATs). Through 10 games of play, the 33-year-old has made all 16 of his PATs and 21 of his 22 field goal attempts, accumulating a field goal percentage of .955 (career-high) and amassing 79 total points. His lone miss of the season? A 57-yard attempt against Chicago back in Week 2.

Gano was also named last week’s NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in the team’s 23-20 victory against Washington. The placekicker converted on three field goals (38, 42, 48) in a game that was decided by just three points.

Over his 11-year career, Gano has spent time with three organizations (WAS, CAR, NYG), earning Player of the Week Honors in each stop. Overall he’s made 243 of 293 field-goal attempts (82.9%) and 319 of 334 PATs. He’s also recorded 729 kickoffs over that span, owning a 62.6% touchback rate.

Not to be outdone, Gano’s fellow special team ace, punter Riley Dixon, booted a 71-yard punt against the Eagles on Sunday. The combo has been lights out this season, and according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “among the best in NFL right now.”

It’s become evident very early on that Joe Judge’s emphasis on special teams has rubbed off on this Giants team.

Follow Heavy on Giants Facebook for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT

For More Giants Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.