Giants Make Final Decision on Future of Joe Judge: Report

The New York Giants are officially cleaning house. On January 11, ownership finally decided that a change was necessary.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported, the Giants have fired head coach Joe Judge after producing a 10-23 record across two seasons at the helm.

Source: The #Giants fired Joe Judge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

Although Judge met with ownership over the course of the last two days to discuss his long-term plan, he was unable to convince his bosses to give him another chance to turn the ship around next season.

Shortly after this move was revealed, Giants co-owner John Mara released a statement regarding the decision to fire Judge.

“I said before the season started that I wanted to feel good about the direction we were headed when we played our last game of the season,” said Mara. “Unfortunately, I cannot make that statement, which is why we have made this decision (to fire Joe Judge).”

“We will hire a general manager and that person will lead the effort to hire a new head coach,” added Mara.

In addition to being in the market for a new general manager after Dave Gettleman announced his retirement on Monday, the Giants will also be in the hunt for their fourth head coach since two-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Coughlin left the team following the 2015 season.

Judge will now join Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur as the third consecutive failed head coaching hire that the Giants have axed after two losing seasons a piece.

Despite showing promise in 2020, going 5-3 down the stretch and missing out on the playoffs by one game, Judge’s Giants took a major step back this year. Although initial reports in mid-December said Judge’s job was expected to be safe, the Giants ended their season on a six-game losing streak to finish with a 4-13 record.

The Giants hired Judge in January of 2020, plucking him from Bill Belichick’s staff in New England. However, the former Patriots‘ special teams coordinator was unable to build a winning culture during his tenure as head coach of the Giants, thus losing his job 733 days after accepting the position.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!