Giants Issued Strong Message from Chiefs Star Travis Kelce

Lauded as one of the league’s most premier offensive minds, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll coordinated back-to-back top-five total offenses over his final two years in Buffalo. Now in East Rutherford, he’ll have his hands full trying to revamp the G-Men’s 31st-ranked unit. Thankfully, he’ll have some first-class assistance along the way.

On Friday, February 11, the team officially announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. A former signal-caller for the Philadelphia Eagles during his playing days, Kafka spent the past five seasons in Kansas City, most recently serving as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

“The New York Giants got an absolute stud,” Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said of the team’s new hire, via the New York Daily News. “You’re gonna be prepared. You’re never gonna feel like you don’t have an upper hand against the opponent, and that’s something you don’t get throughout the league with every offensive coordinator.”

Thanks to the help of Kafka, Kelce and the Chiefs advanced to the AFC championship game this season for the fourth consecutive time. On the year, Kansas City finished third in the NFL in total yards (396.8 per game) and fourth in scoring (28.2) — the fourth straight year they’ve finished as a top-six scoring offense.

“The schemes are gonna be difficult for defenses to understand, and it’s gonna make the jobs for the guys on the field that much easier because of his hard work,” Kelce noted of Kafka’s presence.