Giants Investigating Viral Clip of Saquon Barkley & Daniel Jones

It appears the New York Giants‘ on-field concerns have spilled over to off-field concerns.

The organization released a statement on Saturday afternoon confirming their knowledge of a viral video that appears to include the likes of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, adding that they will be investigating the situation moving forward.

“We are aware of the video that was posted. We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video,” the team’s statement read, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

Barkley & Jones May Have Violated League Rules

The video in question, which gained steam on social media on Saturday, appears to show both Barkley and Jones without protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic (a potential NFL/team violation) at a New York City Bar on Friday night, just one day after Thursday’s 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The now-deleted video in question originally surfaced on the Instagram page of a man known as, DJ Lugghead.

You can watch the clip below:

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley breaking covid protocol by going clubbing after Eagles loss. My QB would never pic.twitter.com/am7zQrS9ie — Deadrin Senat’s Uncle (@RyanLeeMP) October 24, 2020

The video shows scenes from both inside and outside the club. In the first clip, the person believed to be Barkley is donning a red hoodie and is spotted riding a bicycle. If this is indeed Barkley, it is certainly a less than desirable look considering the running back is set to undergo ACL surgery next week.

Following the clip, there is a still image where Barkley and Jones are posing for a photo with DJ Lugghead, captained “Rockin wit Danny dimes and Saquon.” In the photo, Barkley can be seen wearing a red hoodie. The following clip features Jones taking a sip of a drink from an unidentified woman.

Maskless Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones bar photo was from last year, DJ claims https://t.co/XR9V6KXD39 pic.twitter.com/JxEhZSyfuY — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 24, 2020

Lugghead Claims Video is From a Year Ago, Yet Has 2 Rookies in It

Lugghead spoke to The New York Post in a phone interview on Saturday, claiming the viral video and photos all date back to October 2019, not from Friday Night.

“It was all posts from last year,” the DJ told The Post. “It’s a memory that popped up from a year ago. That’s why I posted it.”

Lugghead continued his attempt to save face, emailing NJ Advance Media claiming that the bar in question, Common Ground, “isn’t even opened.” However, as highlighted, the bar’s website would suggest otherwise.

To further poke holes in Lugghead’s story, Incarcerated Bob took to Twitter to highlight two men in the video that appear to be Giants rookie wide receivers Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack. Victor and Mack, both former Ohio State players, were in the midst of the 2019 college football season at this time last year. You can draw whatever conclusions you’d like from this information.

Giants (including Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley) allegedly spotted out last night partying without masks after video from DJ hits social media. DJ claims video is old and deletes, but it appears to have two rookies in it. Giants team source says they're looking into it. https://t.co/wCiErUUgAO — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 24, 2020

The Post has also since learned that Jones and Barkley were among a handful of Giants players to have dinner Friday night in a private room at a Manhattan restaurant.

Barkley played just five quarters of football this year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He finished his 2020 campaign with 34 yards on 19 carries, an average of 1.8 ypc.

Jones has averaged 178 passing yards over his last five games and is fresh off a two turnover showing. He has now amassed 42 turnovers (23 fumbles, 19 interceptions) over his 19 career starts.

