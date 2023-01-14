Giants Drop Surprising Addition to Injury Report Ahead of Playoffs

The New York Giants injury report on January 13 revealed that not a single player on the active roster was listed with an injury designation.

That wasn’t the case on January 14 as wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins was added to the Giants’ injury report after tweaking his ankle during the team’s walkthrough.

Hodgins is still expected to play when the Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

Giants add WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle) to the injury report. No game status. He is expected to play. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) January 14, 2023

Still, Hodgins’ snap count versus the Vikings is worth monitoring.

Isaiah Hodgins Has Been Sensation for Giants

The Giants received a boost to their wide receiver when they acquired Hodgins off waivers from the Buffalo Bills mid-season. He spent over two seasons with Buffalo, which is where he came familiar with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Hodgins appeared in eight games, with five starts for New York. He quickly became one of Daniel Jones’s favorite targets in the lineup. For the season, Hodgins caught 33 of 42 pass targets for 351 receiving yards. He also has four touchdowns scored in his last four games.

It didn’t take long for Hodgins to be asked to play immediately after being signed by the Giants. He was claimed during the team’s bye week and appeared for their first game after the bye.

“Sometimes they try to catch you up to speed for a week or two, but he was like, ‘You’re playing this next week.’ It was kind of like, ‘We’re throwing you into the fire.’ I knew I had to take advantage of the opportunity,” Hodgins said to NJ.com.

Hodgins is third on the team in receiving yards despite playing in half as many games as the rest of the Giants’ skill-position players. He broke out in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, posting a season-high eight receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Hodgins even rattled Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, who was burned earlier in the game by the wide receiver. Eventually, Peterson caught an interception that was intended for Hodgins in the Vikings win. Peterson told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Hodgins did not stop trash-talking during the game.

The veteran cornerback told Pelissero that he said to the 24-year-old receiver during the game that his moment would come.

“I just told him to be patient,” Peterson said. “Trust me, I am going to get a pick today.”

The Vikings will have to see how much time Hodgins will spend on the field after his latest injury.

Rest of Giants Injury Report is Clean

Other than Hodgins, the Giants’ injury report on January 14 is spotless.

Daboll will gladly see cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) returning after missing the last seven games of the regular season. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will be even more delighted as the defense will try to stop Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in their previous meeting.

Leonard Williams (neck), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle), right tackle Evan Neal (ankle), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) will also likely play after being limited in practice throughout the week.