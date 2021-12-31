Giants Coach Casts Doubt on Ex 1st-Rounder’s ‘Dependability’ & Future in NY

The New York Giants have a plethora of holes along their offensive line — some from injuries and some from personnel misfires. One move that fans have been holding out hope for that could go against the grain is the flyer-signing of Isaiah Wilson from September.

Less than two years removed from being a first-round pick for the Tennessee Titans, the former Georgia Bulldog boasts mouth-watering upside in a monstrous 6-foot-7-inch, 330-pound frame. However, off-field troubles have led to Wilson already being dumped by two franchises in his NFL career and by the sound of it, that number could be bumped up to three.

Things Don’t Sound Very Good for Wilson

From suspensions to arrests to everything in between, Wilson has been far from the most reliable player since entering the league back in 2020. However, since joining the Giants, the Bronx native has appeared to go about things the correct way. By most accounts, he’s kept his head down, kept his name out of the news and put in work on the practice field. Yet, despite what has been portrayed to the masses, it sounds as if the team still has their doubts regarding Wilson’s reliability.

On Thursday, December 30, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan detailed a back-and-forth he had with Wilson’s position coach, Rob Sale. Let’s just say, Sale’s comments regarding the second-year pro weren’t all too promising.

“Asked OL coach Rob Sale about how practice squad OL Isaiah Wilson has been behind the scenes as far as professionalism. Sale’s response: ‘Next question,'” Duggan tweeted. “In follow-up questions, it was pretty easy to read between the lines that Sale doesn’t view Wilson as being dependable.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan shared a similar recollection of the exchange:

OL coach Rob Sale asked about what he’s seen with how Isaiah Wilson’s been to work with. Takes the “next question” route. Speaks volumes about Wilson. Sale asked what Wilson needs to do. Repeats … “Be dependable!” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 30, 2021

Duggan on Wilson: ‘There’s a Reason Why He Can’t Get on the Field’

Apparently, despite the positives being publically spewed surrounding Wilson, there have been whispers behind the scenes that things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

“Have heard plenty. There’s a reason why he can’t get on the field,” Duggan tweeted in response to a fan questioning whether he’s heard negatives surrounding Wilson’s professionalism.

And that right there folks, about sums it up. Despite head coach Joe Judge telling reporters back in November that they have “long-term plans” for Wilson, you would think that New York would at least be eager to get a small sample size of in-game action from the 22-year-old before the season wraps up — especially considering the current state of their offensive line.

Wilson looked destined to crack the rotation this past week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting right tackle Nate Solder missed the contest due to COVID-19 protocols, theoretically opening up snaps for Wilson. Hype further built for Wilson to make his debut when Judge told reporters leading up to kickoff that he “would expect all of our linemen to play on Sunday.”

Welp — that didn’t happen.

Wilson failed to see the field, despite the fact that Solder’s replacement, Matt Peart, went down with a torn ACL after just 11 offensive snaps. Instead, the Giants turned to former seventh-round pick, journeyman Korey Cunningham.

While Solder has since been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Cunningham tested positive for the virus on Thursday, making him ineligible to play in Week 17. One would think that would mean a potential opportunity for Wilson to be sprinkled in here and there. However, if Sale’s comments hold any weight the chances of Wilson seeing the field this weekend are awfully similar to his chances of being on the roster come next season — slim to none.