On one hand, Peppers is a productive safety who wears many hats on gameday, and more importantly, is a true leader on and off the field. But he’s still a safety who will want to get paid, as he should, this offseason. And the Giants actually have depth at that position, which isn’t something they can say for others.

So, as much as I’d love the Jersey native to remain in his home state, I think Peppers is going to go somewhere else. If his number is around $12.5 million, the Giants just can’t do it. They already paid Leonard Williams in a big way, and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley may follow.

I know we said this in the [Evan] Engram piece as well, but it’s even more apparent with Peppers. The Giants just can’t afford him even though he has been an anchor on defense these past few years.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!