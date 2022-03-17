Giants Surprisingly Part Ways With QB After Tyrod Taylor Signing: Report

Jake Fromm may have closed out last season as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants — however, it looks as if the former Georgia star will be looking for snaps elsewhere come next season.

On March 16, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reported that the Giants would not be tendering the exclusive rights free agent offer for the 23-year-old signal-caller. Now an unrestricted free agent, Fromm is free to sign elsewhere.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise due to the quarterback’s prior relationship with GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, as well as the new regime’s affinity for former Buffalo Bills players. Since Schoen and Daboll’s arrival in East Rutherford, the Giants have signed seven players with ties to the Bills organization. Fromm, a fifth-round pick for Buffalo in 2020, spent nearly two seasons in Orchard Park operating under the tutelage of Schoen and Daboll.

A former SEC Champion and Georgia football icon, Fromm was signed off of Buffalo’s practice squad in late November of last year in response to Daniel Jones’ neck injury. Fromm went on to appear in three games for the Giants in 2021, including two vastly underwhelming starts in place of primary backup Mike Glennon. The Warner Robins native went on to complete 27-of-60 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions. Fromm was sacked six times on 72 total dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Reworked Quarterback Room

The Giants missed out on a splash move at the quarterback position this free agency. Although, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Giants were a finalist for Mitchell Trubisky’s services, who ultimately opted to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to what he viewed as a clearer path the becoming a starter and winning games.

Sent back to the drawing board, New York landed on a player who, while lacking the perceived upside of Trubisky, boasts as much experience as any quarterback who was on the market. Agreeing to terms with the Giants on March 15, Tyrod Taylor arrives in New York with 11 years of experience and 53 career starts (78 game appearances) under his belt. His addition automatically raises the floor talent level of Big Blue’s quarterback room and gives the Giants one of the NFL’s premier backups at the position.

Joining Taylor and Jones in the position group are Brian Lewerke and Davis Webb. The latter, an original draft pick of the Giants back in 2017, reunited with the franchise on February 7 of this year after spending the past three seasons with Schoen and Daboll in Buffalo.

Giants Re-Sign Jarren Williams

While Fromm may be looking for a new NFL home, cornerback Jarren Williams will be returning to New York for another season. The team announced on March 16 that they re-signed Williams, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent at the start of the new league year.

Williams, 24, appeared in six games for the Giants in 2021, drawing two starts. In total, he logged 194 defensive snaps (49%) and 69 snaps on special teams (44%). The 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound Albany product originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before making his way to New York that August.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!