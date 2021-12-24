Giants Name Starting QB for Eagles Game: Report

With Daniel Jones out for the season with a neck injury, the New York Giants have been forced to turn to underwhelming backup Mike Glennon for the past three games.

But after Glennon struggled immensely, the Giants benched him in favor of Jake Fromm late in the fourth quarter of their 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 19.

Although it was too little, too late for Fromm to orchestrate a comeback, the second-year signal caller showed promise in one drive of action, going 6-for-12 with 82 yards passing.

Now, the Giants intend on rolling with Fromm as their starter this week on the road against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, as Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported on Dec. 24.

#Giants plan to start Jake Fromm at QB vs. #Eagles, per multiple sources. That's been the expectation all week. Joe Judge said he'd do "what's best for the team" and I hear players seemed energized by the unknown possibilities of Fromm. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 24, 2021

As Dunleavy went onto mention, head coach Joe Judge said earlier in the week that he would do what’s best for the team moving forward. And the Giants’ locker room appears to be excited by the decision to start Fromm.

Two of Fromm’s most impressive completions on his lone drive came on connections to No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay finished the game with three receptions for 53 yards, with two catches coming from Fromm on a sideline route and 50-50 deep ball that resulted in a substantial gain.

And during the week, Golladay praised Fromm for the job he was able to do in limited snaps.

“I mean, he just came in and made the most of an opportunity,” Golladay told reporters. “Things weren’t going well. So, I think he kind of just went in there fearless, really. (He basically said I’ll) sling it around a little bit. He did a hell of a job. … Jake came in and did well. I got some reps in working with him today. It was nice to see that when his name was called, he came in and made some plays.”

The Giants signed Golladay to a massive four-year, $72 million in the offseason, but he has dealt with a knee injury, and has also been under utilized when on the field. Through 11 games, Golladay has just 31 receptions for 477 yards and zero touchdowns. And the hope is that Fromm can help Golladay finally break out in the final three games of the season.

Fromm, 23, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed him off waivers on November 30 and he made his NFL debut last Sunday. Now, he will get his first start in the pros this week versus the Eagles.