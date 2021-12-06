‘Next QB Up!’: Giants Poised to Hand Offense Over to Newly-Acquired Quarterback

Another week, another quarterback under center for the New York Giants? The quarterback carousel looks destined to continue into Week 14 — and potentially beyond. According to a source “familiar with the situation,” Daniel Jones (neck) is “likely” to miss his second consecutive week of game action when the team faces off with the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. The Giants insider also added that Jones “may need to be evaluated by a specialist,” hinting at the possibility of a prolonged absence.

Mike Glennon, the man who started in place of Jones this past Sunday, sustained a concussion against the Dolphins. Glennon, like the majority of the quarterbacks that have come before him, struggled to muster up production in the Giants’ offense, completing 52.3% of his passes for one interception and zero touchdowns in the Giants’ 20-9 loss to Miami.

Now, with Jones not expected to play this coming week and Glennon’s playing status against the Bolts being murky at best, Jake Fromm is trending towards making his first career NFL start.

Giants to Roll With Fromm?

Fromm, a former fifth-round pick of the Bills, hasn’t even been on the Giants roster for more than a week. He was signed off of Buffalo’s practice squad on November 30. In fact, him suiting up against the Dolphins marked the first time he’s ever dressed for an NFL game over his career. However, things are coming fast for Fromm and as Vacchiano put it, it’s ‘Next QB Up!’ time in New York and the Giants don’t really have anywhere else to turn besides the former Georgia standout.

Should both Jones and Glennon miss Week 14, Brian Lewerke, an undrafted free agent who latched on with the Giants back in August, would likely be elevated from the team’s practice squad. However, considering that the team chose to activate Fromm over Lewerke this past week — despite the former’s lack of time in the system — likely means Lewerke would settle in as the backup behind Fromm on gameday.

“Got to have the next man up mentality. And no matter if it’s Mike or if it’s D.J. or if it’s Jake, when the opportunities are there, the plays need to be made. And we didn’t do that today no matter who was at quarterback,” running back Saquon Barkley said after the Dolphins loss.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Fromm’s Prolific College Resume

Fromm’s decorated collegiate career is well documented. The former No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017 according to 247Sports, Fromm arrived in Athens and quickly seized the Georgia offense. Entering his true freshman season as the Bulldogs No. 2 quarterback, Fromm replaced an injured Jacob Eason in the team’s first game of the season and never looked back.

The Warner Robin native went on to lead his team to three consecutive SEC championships (winning one). His brilliance etched his name throughout Georgia’s record books, ranking within the top-five of school history in career pass attempts (982), completions (621), yards (8,224) and touchdown passes (78). His presence also forced now-Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields — formerly the No. 1 recruit in the entire nation, per ESPN — to transfer to Ohio State after his true freshman campaign.