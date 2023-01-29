Giants Urged to Pursue Reunion With Former Pro-Bowler

The New York Giants are projected to have $44 million in cap space this offseason, which puts head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen and company among the top-five teams with the most money to spend in 2023, per Spotrac. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox names Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry as a player that should be atop the Giants’ free agent “targets.”

That name sounds familiar, right?

Knox believes Bradberry is the right free agent for the Giants, who didn’t get the overall production they wanted from their cornerback group in the 2022 season.

“It would also make sense to upgrade a defense that ranked 31st in yards per rush allowed, 25th in total yards allowed and logged just six interceptions on the season,” Knox wrote on January 21. “A reunion with cornerback James Bradberry would make sense if the 29-year-old is open to it.”

Giants Have History With James Bradberry

Bradberry was signed with the Giants in 2020 by then-general manager Dave Gettleman to a three-year, $45 million contract.

In his two seasons in New York, Bradberry was one of the league’s most reliable cornerbacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020. However, the Giants failed to have a winning record while he was there, going 6-10 in 2020 and 4-13 in 2021.

The 29-year-old Bradberry was released by new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in 2022 as part of a cost-cutting measure that saved the Giants roughly $10 million against the salary cap this season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, reaped the rewards of signing Bradbery to a one-year, $7.25 million contract. This season, opposing quarterbacks posted a passing-efficiency rating of 51.6 when throwing to receivers covered by Bradberry, which ranked as the second-lowest in the NFL. HE also finished fourth in the voting for the AP All-Pro team among cornerbacks to earn a spot on the second team.

Bradberry also had a grand time playing against the Giants in 2022. In three games against his former team, Bradberry allowed just six completions for 51 yards with an interception on 11 targets.

Giants Low on Proven CBs

After their decision to release Bradberry last offseason, the Giants were forced to piece together their secondary all season long.

Their cornerback room was beaten up, as Adoree’ Jackson missed the final seven games of the 2022 regular season, after injuring his knee on November 20 while returning a punt against the Detroit Lions. New York was left having to plug in veterans Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud and the secondary situation became even more complicated when safety Xavier McKinney (hand) missed seven games due to a bye-week ATV accident.

The team already has major uncertainty after Jackson at cornerback. Aaron Robinson, the projected No. 2 cornerback entering the 2022 season, played in just two games as he had an appendectomy and then he suffered a knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season.

Cor’Dale Flott showed strides in his rookie season. Darnay Holmes will be in his contract season in 2023. McCloud is under a cheap contract next season and Moreau is the only free agent at the cornerback position for the Giants.

It will be paramount for the Giants to add a proven cornerback or two in the offseason.